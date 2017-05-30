Nvidia’s Max-Q Will Make Your Gaming Laptops Incredibly Slim

Most gaming laptops are bulky beasts, but soon that may no longer be the case. Today at its press conference at Computex, Nvidia announced its new design approach, Max-Q, which is meant to make gaming laptops thinner, faster, and quieter. You’ll be able to find Max-Q designed laptops with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080, 1070 and 1060 GPUs from major vendors, starting on June 27.
The goal was to make gaming notebooks that are up to 3x thinner with 3x more performance than existing laptops. Now, they can be as slim as 0.7-inches, Nvidia says, with up to 70% more performance than before. These laptops will come from manufacturers including Acer, Alienware, Asus, Clevo, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, Maingear, MSI, Origin, and more.
This is all still based on Nvidia’s Pascal architecture, also known as the 10-series GPUs. But now, it’s all precision engineered from the laptop down to the electrical components to make sure everything is as efficient as possible.
Those optimizations include low-voltage clock curves for cards like the GTX 1080 to squeeze out performance while reducing power and better Game Ready drivers to increase efficiency and thermal solutions for laptops to keep them cooler, allowing for higher gaming performance. Gaming laptops designed for Max-Q are are ready for anything GeForce-related from G-Sync screens to VR and 4K gaming.
Additionally, Nvidia announced its new WhisperMode tech, which lets laptops run more quietly while you're playing games. It configures graphics settings and frame rates to favor power efficiency, which should make laptops, well, whisper quiet. All Pascal-based laptops will get this update soon via a software update in GeForce Experience.
There's no other way to deliver on those claims using the same GPU silicon. Just like top performing desktop GPUs will always be pushing 250 W, your top-performing gaming laptops will always be big, heavy, and power-hungry.
What's nice about this news is that they're creating a half-decent middle-ground. The size & weight are the reasons I went with an integrated GPU in my current laptop, so it's good to see that addressed.
Question now is Napples going to be in that range of price?
Anyway, it is really interesting and i hope AMD is going to provide another lick in the balls, however to Nvidia this time..
An off-the-record comment on MAX-Q!!11 by an Nvidia engineer would probably go something like "Yeah we're undervolting and throttling to reduce heat and power, so we can cram them in thinner laptops."
LMAO - hilarious typos aside, I'm really skeptical of their ability to bring a low-power variant to market in a timely fashion. I'm not saying they're incapable of doing so or the architecture isn't good, but they've got a LOT on their plate right now and I just don't think it will be the focus. I mean their incoming mobile APUs will cover substantial entry to mid level territory. I just don't see them dedicating the resources to a new mobile dGPU right now.
They allegedly did the same with Maxwell. I honestly don't know if AMD has been doing this or not, but it's a little hard for me to believe that the discreet mobile GPU market is big enough to justify dedicated silicon.
A quick peek on other reputable tech sites (unlike Ars, who seem to have the same stiffy Tom's has for Intel and nVidia) shows Asus has a thin n light with a 8core ryzen and a mobile 580, and a AMD powered ultrabook with undisclosed specs (it was playing League or Dota, doesn't matter really) as well. Those also got brought on stage for the AMD press conference last night as well.
AMD has finally gotten a CEO thats stayed as tue CEO long enough to release an actual, new architecture and this has thrown Intel and nVidia into full panic, forcing them to announce products they weren't going to early
(A year or more early by my guess, there was no announced parts or leaks for these monster sky/kaby lake or Xenon parts till after thread ripper / epyc was announced. Volta has gone full hype train, now nVidia does this. AMDs release is about as disruptive to the industry as a napalm strike on a paper factory.