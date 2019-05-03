Report: Dell Confirms Nvidia Quadro RTX Mobile GPUs

Dutch media Tweakers has gotten its hands on a Dell PowerPoint presentation that seemingly confirms that Nvidia will release mobile versions of its Quadro RTX graphics cards.

The Dell Precision 5000-series and 7000-series mobile workstations reportedly employ Intel's latest 9th-generation Coffee Lake-H Refresh (CFL-HR) processors, that span from the Core i5 quad-core models up to the Core i9 octa-core chips. Both product lines rock a 15-inch, UHD touchscreen.

The Precision 5000-series looks like it will support 64GB of memory and comes with 4TB of storage, with the Precision 7000-series accommodating up to 128GB of memory and featuring 6TB of storage. According to the slides, Dell's upcoming Precision 5000-series and 7000-series mobile workstations sport an aluminium body and carbon fiber lid, and Dell will offer models manufactured entirely out of aluminium at a later date. Carbon fiber is a widely used material because of its properties, such as high strength and low weight. Several of Dell's previous Precision and XPS laptops already incorporated carbon fiber into their designs.

Nvidia Quadro RTX Desktop GPU Specs

Quadro RTX 4000 Quadro RTX 5000 Quadro RTX 6000 Quadro RTX 8000 Architecture (GPU) Turing (TU104) Turing (TU104) Turing (TU102) Turing (TU102) CUDA Cores 2,304 3,072 4,608 4,608 Single-Precision Performance 7.1 TFLOPS 11.2 TFLOPS 16.3 TFLOPS 16.3 TFLOPS Tensor Performance 57 TLFOPs 89.2 TFLOPS 130.5 TFLOPS 130.5 TFLOPS Rays Cast 6 Giga Rays/Sec 8 Giga Rays/Sec 10 Giga Rays/Sec 10 Giga Rays/Sec Tensor Cores 288 384 576 576 RT Cores 36 48 72 72 Texture Units 144 192 288 288 Base Clock Rate 1,005 MHz 1,620 MHz 1,440 MHz 1,395 MHz GPU Boost Rate 1,545 MHz 1,815 MHz 1,770 MHz 1,770 MHz Memory Capacity 8GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 24GB GDDR6 48GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 13 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 416 GB/s 448 GB/s 672 GB/s 672 GB/s ROPs 64 64 96 96 L2 Cache 4MB 4MB 6MB 6MB TDP 160W 230W 260W 260W Transistor Count 13.6 billion 13.6 billion 18.6 billion 18.6 billion Die Size 545 mm² 545 mm² 754 mm² 754 mm² Pricing $899 $2,299 $6,299 $9,999

The current Quadro RTX desktop GPU lineup is comprised of four models: Quadro RTX 4000, RTX 5000, RTX 6000 and RTX 8000. Nvidia hasn't officially announced any Turing-powered Quadro RTX mobile graphics cards, so it's still in doubt whether or not the chipmaker will give the entire Quadro RTX family the mobile treatment. In fact, the previous Pascal Quadro desktop family didn't get the full treatment. Only the Quadro P1000, P2000, P4000 and P5000 were made available in mobile form, while the flagship Quadro P6000 never made it to the mobile realm.

If Nvidia continues its past practices, the Quadro RTX mobile models should resemble their desktop counterparts in most aspects. Due to the TDP (thermal design power) constraint for mobile devices, Nvidia sometimes shaves off some of the CUDA cores or a bit of memory from the mobile variants. The graphics cards' core and memory operating clocks will most likely vary as well.

According to the slides, the Precision 5000-series and 7000-series will land in the middle of July. If true, we should see an announcement from Nvidia on the Quadro RTX mobile graphics cards before then.