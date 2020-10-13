Nvidia RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 Inventory and Volume Remains Severely Low: Proshop

Proshop, an online retailer in Denmark, has updated its status on RTX 3090 and 3080 shipments and includes a new chart with RTX 3070 statistics (via Golem). RTX 3080 and 3090s are selling like hotcakes, but as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a recent Q&A, there's nowhere near enough volume being produced to satisfy all customer orders for at least a couple more months.

It appears Nvidia's decision to delay the RTX 3070 launch was a smart decision. Proshop has ordered 4,280 AIB partner cards in total. Of that, fewer than 300 of the units are incoming or have been received by Proshop. Hopefully, manufacturer production will ramp up as the weeks goes by, but if volume maxes out at just a few hundred cards per week, the 3070 will sell out just as quickly as the 3080 did at launch.

The RTX 3080 results are the worst with over 2,500 customer orders for AIB partner cards. For Proshop, barely two hundred 3080s are incoming or have been received. Asus is taking most of the brunt, with orders for its TUF and TUF OC 3080 far exceeding all other AIB partner cards at over two thousand orders alone. That's no surprise given that the RTX 3080 TUF is one of the best-built AIB partner designs to date and comes with a competitive price tag. Out of those two thousand orders, Proshop has less than fifty in stock and a measly 53 units incoming. It's safe to say most customers will wait months for their orders to be fulfilled.

The RTX 3090 orders are more positive – the RTX 3090 has significantly fewer customer orders due to the high price tag. Fortunately, the RTX 3090 Gaming OC from Gigabyte appears to be one of the only Ampere cards available with three customer orders and 21 units received. But the more-requested units like the STRIX and TUF cards still lack significant volume.

The STRIX OC card is the most widely requested 3090 SKU with 159 orders. However, Proshop has 45 incoming and hasn't received any units yet. So it looks like the 3090s are coming in quicker and will be shipped quicker than the 3080s due to the low demand, but the volume is still insufficient.

Keep in mind; all these results are from a single vendor in Denmark, a country with a population of just 5.8 million. Multiply the numbers by 50x, and you'll get a rough idea of the scope of the demand in the United States. It's obvious that the state of Nvidia's production woes are severe.

It's a shame this is all happening right at the beginning of Prime Day and the holiday season. If you're holiday shopping right now to take advantage of Prime Day, you'll be better off checking out deals (if any) on 20-series RTX graphics cards or AMD's RX 5000-series GPUs.