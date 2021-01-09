Nvidia Teases GeForce RTX 30 Mobile GPU Launch on January 12

Nvidia has taken to its Twitter account to announce the special "GeForce RTX: Game On" virtual event on January 12 at 9AM PST. Due to the circumstances that have engulfed the world, Nvidia will transmit the event via the company's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Nvidia didn't actually detail what it's revealing on January 12. However, if you look closely at the nine-second-long video, you can get a vague idea of the chipmaker's itinerary for that date. The first image of the gaming laptop seemingly references Nvidia's mobile GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) graphics cards. There have been a couple of retailer listings and reasonable specifications of mobile Ampere lately, so Nvidia will likely announce the lineup very soon.

The second image from the video is artwork from Outriders. Outriders is an upcoming co-op shooter from People Can Fly, the same team behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment. It's unknown if Nvidia had a hand in the game's development, but its inclusion in Nvidia's teaser video implies that it might use some of the chipmaker's technology.

Shortly after the Outriders artwork, we see a flash of the GeForce RTX logo. Nvidia may be hinting at the announcement of a desktop Ampere-based graphics card. There have been long rumors that the chipmaker would launch the GeForce RTX 3060 at CES 2021. Early leaks suggest that the graphics card will come with a 12GB and 6GB configuration, while the first is the rumored variant that's launching in January.

Nvidia finished the video with an illustration of what appears to be the company's take on the Resizable BAR (Base Address Register) technology. Since the release of AMD's Smart Access Memory, the Radeon team has worked with Intel and Nvidia to bring the same goodness to the Intel platform and Nvidia's graphics cards. Ampere-based graphics card support Resizable BAR and only requires a simple software update to get the feature up and running. If Nvidia references it in the video, it could mean that its rendition of Resizable BAR is ready for primetime.