Retailer Lists Laptops with Mobile RTX 3000-Series GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 3000-series are among the best graphics cards you can buy and they are all high up on our GPU benchmarks hierarchy. But so far, if you've been wondering where to find the RTX 3080, 3070 or 3060 Ti, the answer is: only in desktop versions. However, it looks like mobile RTX-3000 series (aka Ampere) chips could be coming soon to a laptop near you.

Dutch retailer Azerty (via momomo_us) has listed what appears to be the first gaming laptops to leverage Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) mobile graphics cards. The devices are not in stock, but the shop estimates a delivery time of more than 10 business days, which suggests that mobile Ampere could launch very soon, maybe even at CES 2021.

The 15-inch and 17-inch gaming laptops are from Gigabyte, more specifically the brand's Aorus and Aero lineups. In addition to leveraging the GeForce RTX 30-series mobile graphics cards, the devices also employ Intel's latest 10th Generation Comet Lake-H processors. Obviously, the prices, listed in Euros, could be placeholders, and even if they're not, hardware is typically more expensive out of the U.S. Therefore, treat the pricing with some salt for the meantime.

The Aero 17, which appears to be the flagship model, comes equipped with a Core i9-10980HK processor, 64GB of memory, two 1TB SSDs and a GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card. This particular setup could cost you over $5,100.

(Image credit: momomo_us)

GeForce RTX 30-series Gaming Laptops

Model Pricing Processor Memory Graphics Card Storage Part Number Gigabyte Aero 17 $5,151 Core i9-10980HK 64GB GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q 2 x 1TB SSD YC-9DE4760SP Gigabyte Aorus 17G $2,711 Core i7-10870H 32GB GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q 512GB SSD XC-8DE6430SH Gigabyte Aero 15 $2,711 Core i7-10870H 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q 512GB SSD XC-8DE1130SH Gigabyte Arous 15G $2,306 Core i7-10870H 32GB GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q 512GB SSD XC-8DE2430SH Gigabyte Aero 15 $2,306 Core i7-10870H 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P 512GB SSD KC-8DE5130SP Gigabyte Arous 15P $2,169 Core i7-10870H 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P 512GB SSD KC-8DE2130SH Gigabyte Arous 15G $2,033 Core i7-10870H 16GB GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P 512GB SSD KC-8DE2130AH

The common denominator with the other models is Core i7-10870H, which is like the fourth fastest Comet Lake-H chip on Intel's roster. The Aorus 15G may be the cheapest model out of the lot. With a potential price tag of $2,033, we're looking at a Core i7-10870H with 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD and a GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P graphics card.

The GeForce RTX 30-series mobile graphics cards fall in line with their desktop variants, minus the GeForce RTX 3060. Nvidia just released the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti just a few days ago so non-Ti model could arrive shortly afterwards. Besides, it would be weird to see a GeForce mobile SKU launching before its desktop counterpart.

The GeForce RTX 3060 would likely come out around or at the same time as Nvidia's mobile Ampere announcement, assuming that the GeForce RTX 3060 Max-P is part of the launch.