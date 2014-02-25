NZXT's FN V2 Fans are Built to be Silent

NZXT has launched its FN V2 series case fans. To start off, it'll be releasing two fans – the FN V2 120 mm and the FN V2 140 mm.

"Today's high-performance PCs require high-performance cooling, but as fan airflow increases, noise is a growing concern. NZXT's new FN V2 fans were redesigned from the ground up to offer better acoustics and even better performance than old-fashioned case fans." – NZXT.

The 120 mm version will spin at 1200 RPM, while the 140 mm version will spin at 1000 RPM. For these speeds NZXT claims a noise level of 21 dBA, with an airflow rate of 45-50 CFM.

The fans also have vibration-dampening mounting grommets.

NZXT has priced the 120 mm fan at $8.99; the 140 mm FN V2 fan will cost $9.99. Availability is scheduled for March 2014.