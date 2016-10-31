Get Your Room-Scale VR On, Pre-orders For Third Oculus Sensor Available Now

Oculus revealed the price and release date for Oculus Touch during the Oculus Connect 3 developer conference in early October, and the company finally confirmed that the Rift is indeed capable of room-scale VR—with on caveat: You need a third sensor, which doesn’t come with the Touch controllers.

The Oculus Touch package includes two Touch controllers, a second sensor, and a connector for Rock Band controllers. With two sensors (the first one comes with the Rift), you can configure the setup for forward facing games by putting the two sensors on opposing sides of your desk. Or, you can place them in opposing corners for 360-degree tracking. Two sensors aren’t enough for full room-scale VR because the range of the Oculus sensors is too small. When you add a third sensor, the system can track your movement in a much larger space.

The Oculus Touch pre-orders opened recently, but you couldn’t order a third sensor for room-scale VR on October 10. As of today, you can. Oculus is charging $79 for an individual sensor. It also includes a five-meter extension cable so you can place the third sensor behind you.

Oculus Touch controllers start shipping on December 6, and the extra sensors will ship at the same time.