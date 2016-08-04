OSVR Releases HDK 2 Screen Upgrade Kit For HDK 1 Owners

OSVR’s upgraded HDK 2 will start shipping in mid-August, but if you already own an HDK 1.x, you can now order the high-resolution screen for your existing kit.

OSVR announced the second generation hacker development kit HMD in mid-June. The upcoming HMD includes a couple of subtle changes, including thicker padding, but the biggest upgrade is definitely the improved screen. The OSVR HDK 1.x includes a single 1080p 60Hz OLED panel, whereas the HDK 2 brings the display resolution up parity with the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive by including dual 1080x1200 90Hz panels.

Prior to the announcement of the HDK 2 going live, Razer, which sells the HDK for OSVR, briefed us on the new kit. We asked if there would be an upgrade path for existing OSVR HDK owners to update their kits to the superior display. We were told that there “would not be an upgrade path for existing owners,” but something must have changed, because OSVR just released a screen upgrade kit.

If you already have an OSVR HDK 1.3 or 1.4 kit, OSVR is now offering an OSVR HDK 2.0 screen upgrade kit on its webstore. The kit includes two 1080x1200 90Hz low-persistence OLED displays and all the electronics needed to drive the display. OSVR said the installation process should take around 15 minutes.

Be aware that the screen upgrade kit will disable the HMD’s side-mounted USB port. although we think that’s a worthy sacrifice for higher resolution, higher refresh rate, and true stereo displays.

The OSVR HDK 2.0 screen upgrade kit is available now, but it doesn’t come cheap. The HDK 1.4 is still available for $299, and the HDK 2.0 kit can be ordered for $399. For the privilege of transitioning from one to the other, you’ll have to shell out $220.

The screen upgrade kit can be purchased directly from OSVR’s webstore. Sensics is also selling the screen assembly through eBay for international customers.