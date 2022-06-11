Prebuilt Gaming PC With Intel Arc A380 GPU Emerges Overseas

A pre-order product page provides details of a desktop PC that features an Intel Arc A380 graphics card. The majorly MSI-brand-based system comes packing an "Intel Arc A380 6G OC" discrete graphics card, according to this JD.com listing (opens in new tab) in China, as spotted (opens in new tab) by Evan Stenger.

Pondering over the product page, this pre-order pre-built PC seems entirely configurable. For example, the listing indicates that customers can choose an Intel Core i3-12100F to Core i7-12700KF, with motherboards from A610 to Z690 chipsets. DDR4 RAM and SSD storage are configurable too, but it looks like would-be buyers are stuck with the single GPU choice, the Intel Arc A380.

In our opinion, this isn't an official MSI branded PC, like one of its Trident, Aegis, or Infinite gaming models. In East Asia, it is common for lesser-known system builders to theme a PC with Asus, Gigabyte, or MSI (or other) components and sell it to willing customers. This model seems to have a collection of (mainly) MSI components, shoved in a standard off-the-peg MSI MAG Shield M301 chassis by an outfit called Xinshisu.

MSI PC with Intel Arc A380 graphics cards (Image credit: MSI, JD.com )

We know the Intel Arc A300 series is the entry-level graphics card from Intel, and it will be preparing higher-performance, higher-priced cards in its desktop A500 and A700 series.

From previous reports, the Arc A380 features 128 compute units capable of processing 1,024 threads and running at 2.45 GHz, 16 tensor cores, 6GB of GDDR6 with a bandwidth of 192 GB/s, 32 render output units, 64 texture mappers, and a power draw of just 75W. As a rough guide, we have seen indications that the Intel Arc A380 for desktops will do battle with Nvidia GeForce graphics cards like the GTX 1650 Super.

This JD.com listing was also illuminating due to sharing some projected gameplay performance stats. For example, in a selection of popular MOBA games in China (League of Legends, etc.), the MSI PC with A380 6G OC could achieve between 84 and 200fps+ at 1080p, at low to medium settings according to a professionally prepared advertorial image.

Pricing and availability details in the listing would have been welcome. However, such information shouldn't be too far away for a listing like this to appear above the parapet.