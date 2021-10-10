PCIe 5.0 Power Connector Delivers Up To 600W For Next-Gen AMD, Nvidia GPUs

As graphics cards get more power hungry, the need to develop a new power connector arises. Igor's Lab has shared the schematics for a high-power PCIe 5.0 power connector that could debut with the next generation of AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.

The 12VHPWR power connector consists of 16 pins in total, four more than Nvidia's 12-pin PCIe power connector. There are 12 power contacts with four smaller signal contacts at the bottom of the connector. This new connector aims to eliminate the used of multiple PCIe power connectors and eliminate cable clutter in the process. Instead of endowing graphics cards with up to three 8-pin PCIe power connectors, manufacturers can just implement a single 12VHPWR power connector.

According to the technical drawings, the 12VHPWR power connector doesn't adhere to the MicroFit Molex standard. The power pins are 3mm apart whereas the pitch on the existing 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe connectors is 4.2mm. The 12VHPWR power connector consists of 12 large contacts and four smaller contacts on the bottom. It measures 18.85mm long so it isn't exactly a small connector. However, it certainly takes up less space than three 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

Image 1 of 2 PCIe 5.0 Power Connector (Image credit: Igor's Lab) Image 2 of 2 PCIe 5.0 Power Connector (Image credit: Igor's Lab)

Each power contact is rated for 9.2A, amounting to 55.2A at 12V. Theoretically, the 12VHPWR power connector is good for up to 662.4W. However, it officially supports up to 600W. Amphenol ICC (via Olrak) has already listed the 12VHPWR power connector, which the brand has dubbed as the "Minitek Pwr CEM-5 PCIe Connector System." The company specified 9.5A per power contact, which is slightly higher than Igor's information.

Amphenol ICC confirmed that the connector is designed for 600W graphics cards. It didn't specify whether it's for gaming or data center graphics cards. However, the company did list AI and cloud, gaming consoles, graphic interface, networking, server and storage as potential target markets for the connector.