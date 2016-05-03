Trending

Philips Goes Big With 43-Inch UltraClear 4K IPS Display

Philips announced a new 4K IPS display featuring an impressive screen size of 43 inches. If nothing else, the new Philips UltraClear 43-inch class 4K Ultra HD IPS LCD display is pretty huge.

ProductPhilips UltraClear 43” 4K Ultra HD Display
Resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Panel TypeIPS LED
Panel Size42.51 inches
Brightness300 cd/m²
Aspect Ratio16:9
Response Time5 ms (GTG)
Contrast Ratio (Smart Contrast)50,000,000:1
Viewing Angle178º (H) / 178º (V) @ C/R > 20
Display Colors1.07 Billion (sRGB)
Video InputVGA x1DisplayPort 1.2 x 2HDMI 2.0 x 2
USBUSB 3.0 x4 (1 Fast Charging port)
AudioPC Audio-In x1Headphone-Out x1
Speakers7 watt x2
Price$799

The new Philips UltraClear 43-Inch Class 4K display (part number BDM4350UC) gives users a large work space with its 3840 x 2160 resolution and its sheer size. Display size has generally been a topic of conversation with our readers almost every time we look at a new 4K panel, with many commenting that the high resolution isn’t particularly useful without a large screen to accommodate it. Philips may have been thinking of those specific criticisms when they designed the BDM4350UC, because it’s one of the larger 4K displays available on the market that isn’t just a TV.

This display features an IPS LED backlit screen with a 5 ms gray-to-gray response time, which likely won’t entice gamers that are accustomed to lower latencies. However, it’s an ideal display for content developers, CAD and graphic designers, photographers and videographers with its massive desktop real estate.

You can connect your PC using two DisplayPort 1.2 or two HDMI 2.0 ports for 4K resolution at 60 Hz. The VGA plug provides analog connectivity at 1920 x 1080. You can also use Philip’s MultiView technology to connect multiple devices to the display to view and work with more than one PC simultaneously. It also features four USB 3.0 ports, with one port providing fast-charging functionality.

The new Philips UltraClear 43-inch 4K IPS LCD display is available now at Amazon for $799.

  • ohim 03 May 2016 22:05
    VGA on a 4k IPS 43 inch display ... why ?
  • TechyInAZ 03 May 2016 22:11
    VGA on a 4k IPS 43 inch display ... why ?

    LOL yeah really. I'd much rather see them put a VGA to HDMI adapter in the box instead.
  • DotNetMaster777 03 May 2016 22:13
    VGA provides only analog connectivity at 1920 x 1080. So, it is more like a option to connect to the screen.
  • truerock 03 May 2016 22:39
    43" is about the size I'd like for a 4K monitor. But, seriously... a VGA port? Are they insane?
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 03 May 2016 23:34
    43" is about the size I'd like for a 4K monitor. But, seriously... a VGA port? Are they insane?

    Who cares if they put it there or not?! there are 4 other inputs, a analog is just a bonus.
  • Vesalius1 04 May 2016 00:22
    Vga? Sweet 4k from my voodoo3!
    Reply
  • CaedenV 04 May 2016 00:51
    VGA on a 4k IPS 43 inch display ... why ?
    because sometimes you are working on a PC with issues, and having that legacy port is SUPER helpful. I never use VGA on a day-to-day basis, but when a friend brings me a broken rig, or when troubleshooting a PC at work, that VGA port almost always works even when everything else is dead.
    Besides... why not?
  • CaedenV 04 May 2016 00:54
    Every once in a while a product comes out and it looks like a manufacturer took a look at your wish list and checked all of the boxes! This seems fantastic on papar. I'll need to find a few reviews on color acuracy and backlight bleed. If the are pretty good then I just might go with one of these.
    I have had my eye on a 46" Sammy 9000 series TV for a while now, and while I know that would work great, I have a really hard time throwing $1500+ at a display. At half the price, and specifically made for PC work, this might be a better fit.
  • truerock 04 May 2016 01:05
    17913318 said:
    VGA on a 4k IPS 43 inch display ... why ?
    because sometimes you are working on a PC with issues, and having that legacy port is SUPER helpful. I never use VGA on a day-to-day basis, but when a friend brings me a broken rig, or when troubleshooting a PC at work, that VGA port almost always works even when everything else is dead.
    Besides... why not?

    They should put a floppy disk drive and a PS/2 keyboard port on everything to keep the dinosaurs living in the obsolete technology past happy.
  • jfkeenan 04 May 2016 01:19
    Shut up and take my money. I have the Philips 40" BDM4065 and I love it! I have 2 GTX Titan X in SLI and it looks fantastic! Tomb Raider and GTA in 4K at 60fps is amazing. I can't wait to have the 43"!!!
