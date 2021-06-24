Raspberry Pi Powered Blade Server Is a Cut Above the Rest

If it’s a space issue that’s stopping you from installing multiple server blades in your home, then this may be a solution. Created by systems engineer Ivan Kuleshov, this tiny server blade is a custom carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 at its heart, along with an M.2 SSD, and draws just 22W from its Power over Ethernet connection.

Compute Blade development halfway, it's time to sum up some of the results. Easier to do this in the picture.Important changes in v0.6:- TPM 2.0 chip- Port for @zymbit ZYMKEY4i - USB-A for YubiKey- Power supply up to 22W- NVMe 22110Thanks for your support!#raspberrypi pic.twitter.com/A3zx8L46gCJune 23, 2021 See more

Kuleshov's Compute Blade is currently at the prototype stage and there are likely to be many refinements and iterations as the project progresses. As it stands the Compute Blade is small enough that a full rack measures just 19 inches, and a half-rack 10 inches. There's also a table stand in the works, that can carry four of the blades. The full rack can contain 22 of the carrier boards, for a theoretical maximum of 167GB of RAM and 167TB of storage depending on the configuration of your Compute Module 4. Not that there is a limit on storage, thanks to M.2 NVMe support (from 2230 to 22110).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ivan Kuleshov @Merocle) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Ivan Kuleshov) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ivan Kuleshov)

Other features include support for Yubikey two-factor authentication via a USB-A port, Zymkey security modules, Microsoft’s TPM 2.0, and individual fans on the backplate. It retains the Pi’s micro SD card interface, and an HDMI output for debugging, USB-C for access to the Compute Module 4’s on-board flash and bootloader updates. Gigabit Ethernet is a given for a device such as this. Powering the Compute Blade is possible via the onboard PoE+ which provides up to 22W of power for the Compute Module 4 and NVMe drive.

Kuleshov says the next version, 0.6, will have a redesigned power system to allow for overclocking the Compute Module 4, along with ‘completely new features’. The enclosures are to be 3D-printed and each slot in the enclosure can contain a Compute Blade along with a heatsink to cool the Compute Module 4.

The engineer has previous in this area, having created a rack of 12 Raspberry Pi 4s, each attached to a Samsung T5 USB SSD. The 3D printing plans for this rack are available from his website. For more pictures of Kuleshov's work, check out his Instagram.