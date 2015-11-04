Trending

PNY Technologies Announces Anarchy, Anarchy X Performance Memory Modules

PNY is making a move into the performance memory market with its new line of Anarchy and Anarchy X DDR3 and DDR4 modules, which are targeted at gamers. PNY's new DDR3 modules are available with frequencies as high as 2400 MHz, and DDR4 modules running at 2800 MHz are also offered.

PNY launched two distinct lines of memory within the Anarchy brand. The standard Anarchy modules come equipped with XLR8 heat spreaders offered in both blue and red. These modules are available in various frequencies for both DDR3 and DDR4.

The Anarchy X brand is reserved for the highest-clocked memory modules. PNY is offering DDR4 operating at 2800 MHz and DDR3 operating as high as 2400 MHz under this branding. The Anarchy X heat spreaders are somewhat more aggressive than the standard Anarchy memory and are also available in blue or red.

DDR3

Anarchy PC3-12800Anarchy PC3-12800Anarchy PC3-14900Anarchy PC3-17000Anarchy PC3-19200Anarchy PC3-19200
DDR3DDR3DDR3DDR3DDR3DDR3
8 GB (2x4 GB)16 GB (2x8 GB)8 GB (2x4 GB)8 GB (2x4 GB)8 GB (2x4 GB)16 GB (2x8 GB)
Dual ChannelDual ChannelDual ChannelDual ChannelDual ChannelDual Channel
1600 MHz1600 MHz1866 MHz2133 MHz2400 MHz2400 MHz
CL9-9-9-27CL9-9-9-27CL10-11-11-28CL10-12-12-31CL11-13-13-31CL11-13-13-31
1.5V1.5V1.5V1.5V1.65V1.65V
YesYesYesYesYesYes
1600 MHz 1333 MHz1600 MHz 1333 MHz1866 MHz1600 MHz1333 MHz2133 MHz1899 MHz1600 MHz2400 MHz2133 MHz1866 MHz2400 MHz2133 MHz1866 MHz
10 Years10 Years10 Years10 Years10 Years10 Years

DDR4

Anarchy PC4-17000Anarchy PC4-19200Anarchy PC4-19200Anarchy PC4-19200Anarchy X PC4-21300Anarchy X PC4-22400
DDR4DDR4DDR4DDR4DDR4DDR4
8 GB (2x4 GB)8 GB (2x4 GB)16 GB (2x8 GB)16 GB (4x4 GB)16 GB (4x4 GB)16 GB (4x4 GB)
Dual ChannelDual ChannelDual ChannelQuad ChannelQuad ChannelQuad Channel
2133 MHz2400 MHz2400 MHz2400 MHz2666 MHz2800 MHz
CL15-15-15CL15-15-15CL15-15-15CL15-15-15CL15-15-15-35CL16-16-16-36
1.2V1.2V1.2V1.2V1.2V1.2V
NoNoNoNoYesYes
2133 MHz2400 MHz 2133 MHz2400 MHz2133 MHz2400 MHz 2133 MHz2666 MHz2400 MHz2133 MHz2800 MHz2666 MHz2400 MHz
10 Years10 Years10 Years10 Years10 Years10 Years

PNY's Anarchy and Anarchy X DDR3 and DDR4 memory is available through the company website and various partner retailers.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jossrik 04 November 2015 23:40
    Is it just me or aren't most memory modules lifetime warranties? I'm sure ten years is more than enough though.
  • Ok Go 05 November 2015 00:26
    10 years is the memory module's lifetime. the warranty is as long as the module's lifetime, not yours.
  • Alec Mowat 05 November 2015 00:39
    Is it just me or aren't most memory modules lifetime warranties? I'm sure ten years is more than enough though.

    They used to be, but they eventually realized we won't be using DDR RAM forever, and it's difficult to replace. It's as long as the expected manufacturing window.
  • cats_Paw 05 November 2015 12:55
    Lifetime warranty makes no sense thou since at any time they can ask for a reciept and if you dont have it, thought luck.
  • Alec Mowat 09 November 2015 15:23
    16897187 said:
    Lifetime warranty makes no sense thou since at any time they can ask for a reciept and if you dont have it, thought luck.

    I do keep every tech receipt for everything I buy in a metal tin. Mind you, it fades over time, but I do have them.
