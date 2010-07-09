PowerColor Says Graphics Cards Are Too Heavy

With high-end graphics cards putting on weight, PowerColor says that cases and motherboards simply don't provide enough support for these hardware behemoths. A particularly vulnerable area is the rear of the card, away from the relative strength of the case backplate.

The company claims that a PCIe slot can only take so much, before it snaps and interrupts your 16AA Crysis 2 experience. The graphics card vendor will release what it calls the PowerJack, a retractable brace that can be used to prop up ultra-heavy graphics cards.

Weighing only 30 grams, the PowerJack supports loads of up to a kilo-and-a-half. It can extend from its 61.25mm height up to 150mm. PowerColor will start bundling the PowerJack with its heavier cards (no specific yet) this July 15, and sell the accessory separately a few "weeks" after for $9.99.

A Jacked Up New Product from PowerColor