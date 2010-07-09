PowerColor Says Graphics Cards Are Too Heavy

With high-end graphics cards putting on weight, PowerColor says that cases and motherboards simply don't provide enough support for these hardware behemoths. A particularly vulnerable area is the rear of the card, away from the relative strength of the case backplate.
The company claims that a PCIe slot can only take so much, before it snaps and interrupts your 16AA Crysis 2 experience. The graphics card vendor will release what it calls the PowerJack, a retractable brace that can be used to prop up ultra-heavy graphics cards.
Weighing only 30 grams, the PowerJack supports loads of up to a kilo-and-a-half. It can extend from its 61.25mm height up to 150mm. PowerColor will start bundling the PowerJack with its heavier cards (no specific yet) this July 15, and sell the accessory separately a few "weeks" after for $9.99.
but i personally would need to see evidence for the claim that current cards are heavy enough to do such damage but nevertheless it is reasonable
That won't work on PC cases with a PSU at the bottom.
I have 205mm from the bottom of the case to my video card. Maybe I can use a car jack.
this is a waste of money, i'd just tie the ends of the card to the top of the case, so if the card breaks the pci-e slot, it breaks the case too!
I'm waiting for everything to be tri slot graphics cards lol.
This is also why you should always secure your graphics cards with screws.
Also didn't the 8800 ultra come with like a hdd cage brace to hold it up.
Perhaps PowerColor shouldn't use the cheapest parts they can find to make their GPU's? They are known as being the "cheapest" GPU maker by every definition of "cheap".