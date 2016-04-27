Trending

Tom's Hardware Q1 2016 System Builder Marathon: The Winners

By

The year 2016 is nearly five months old, which means that it’s time for another round of winners for our System Builder Marathon for the first quarter of 2016. This time around, there were no restrictions on the builds, so all three participants were free to build a PC of their choice. So without further ado, here are the lucky trio that will get their hands on one of these systems.

As always, the links for each build are included so that you can see what’s inside each system. If you didn’t win this time, there’s always another chance with our next System Builder Marathon. Congratulations to all the winners!

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Math Geek 27 April 2016 17:43
    CONGRATS to all the winners. enjoy your new builds!!!!
    Reply
  • MR B0CEPHUS 27 April 2016 17:43
    Congratulations! It's Christmas again!
    Reply
  • hellwig 27 April 2016 17:52
    Sorry to point this out, but you not only spelled my name and location wrong, but you spelled them wrong three different ways.
    Reply