Tom's Hardware Q1 2016 System Builder Marathon: The Winners

The year 2016 is nearly five months old, which means that it’s time for another round of winners for our System Builder Marathon for the first quarter of 2016. This time around, there were no restrictions on the builds, so all three participants were free to build a PC of their choice. So without further ado, here are the lucky trio that will get their hands on one of these systems.

The $662 Budget PC goes to David Cole of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The $1,232 Prosumer PC is awarded to Ryan Stingel of Coshocton, Ohio.

And the owner of the $1,275 Professional Workstation is Brett Burwell of Auburn, Maine

As always, the links for each build are included so that you can see what’s inside each system. If you didn’t win this time, there’s always another chance with our next System Builder Marathon. Congratulations to all the winners!

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.