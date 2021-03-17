3D-Printed Housing for Raspberry Pi HQ Camera Adds Professional Touch

The Raspberry Pi HQ Camera module has appeared in some of the best Raspberry Pi projects we've seen, like this stellar astrophotography project . But this maker brings the HQ module into a professional environment with this custom, 3D-printed cinema-style housing project. It's complete with a custom interface that also provides useful photography features and settings.

In addition to the Raspberry Pi 4 and HQ Camera module, it's designed to use an adjustable LCD touchscreen and has plenty of room for mounting accessories externally. There is even a dedicated battery slot should the user need to go mobile.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: eat-sleep-code) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: eat-sleep-code)

Eat-sleep-code was kind enough to make the project open source. Anyone interested in recreating this project can download the STL files from Thingiverse which includes print notes with optimal print settings and suggestions for each piece of the camera housing.

The custom camera software is available for anyone to use on GitHub. It offers built-in features such as timelapse and additional camera settings like exposure adjustment. For a sleek final touch, it's optimized to work with touchscreen interfaces.

If you want to read more about the development of this professional HQ camera build, check out the original thread on Reddit.