Raspberry Pi Uses Siri to Operate a Garage Door

Building the smart home of your dreams? You may want to check out Steve's Siri-controlled garage door management system from Steve Does Stuff on YouTube. It uses a Raspberry Pi integrated with Siri support to check the status of and control up to three individual garage doors.

Users can interact with a custom interface hosted on a Flask-based web server. The dashboard offers various control options as well as log information with usage history for each door.

You'll need a Raspberry Pi Zero W for this project as Wi-Fi support is absolutely critical to the system design. All of the information needs to be accessible through a network connection to provide the web-based support. It also uses a 4-channel relay, magnetic reed switch, and a hammer header for the Pi.

(Image credit: Steve Does Stuff!)

Because the dashboard runs on a Flask server, it can be accessed from a computer, smartphone, tablet or even a smartwatch. The system can accept input from and output data using Siri as an interface.

Visit the project Github page for detailed steps on how the project works