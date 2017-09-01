Razer's Basilisk Gaming Mouse Targets FPS Market

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Razer's launch of the new Basilisk gaming mouse is among the many announcements coming out of IFA, Europe's biggest tech show.

This purpose-built mouse has the FPS gaming community in its crosshairs. Razer equipped the mouse with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, which is the same sensor used in the DeathAdder Elite and Lancehead Tournament Edition gaming mice.

In a press release, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan had this to say about the Basilisk gaming mouse:

"The customizability of the Razer Basilisk sets it apart from other FPS mice, and is something that we’re incredibly proud of. This is a mouse designed for tweaking that last ounce of performance out of each gamer’s specific FPS playstyle. For games like CS:GO, PUBG, Quake, and the likes, there’s nothing better."

The Basilisk features Razer's proprietary mechanical mouse switches with a 50-million-click life cycle, on-the-fly DPI adjustment, and eight programmable buttons. The mouse cable is braided and uses a USB connector. Razer equipped the mouse with a customizable RGB backlighting system capable of displaying 16.8 million colors.

Other unique features include a dial on the bottom of the mouse that allows you to adjust scroll wheel resistance and a removable DPI button that gives you the ability to temporarily change sensitivity when you hold it down.

The Razer Basilisk is available now on the company website for $70.