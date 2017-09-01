Razer's Basilisk Gaming Mouse Targets FPS Market

Razer's launch of the new Basilisk gaming mouse is among the many announcements coming out of IFA, Europe's biggest tech show.
This purpose-built mouse has the FPS gaming community in its crosshairs. Razer equipped the mouse with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, which is the same sensor used in the DeathAdder Elite and Lancehead Tournament Edition gaming mice.
In a press release, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan had this to say about the Basilisk gaming mouse:
"The customizability of the Razer Basilisk sets it apart from other FPS mice, and is something that we’re incredibly proud of. This is a mouse designed for tweaking that last ounce of performance out of each gamer’s specific FPS playstyle. For games like CS:GO, PUBG, Quake, and the likes, there’s nothing better."
The Basilisk features Razer's proprietary mechanical mouse switches with a 50-million-click life cycle, on-the-fly DPI adjustment, and eight programmable buttons. The mouse cable is braided and uses a USB connector. Razer equipped the mouse with a customizable RGB backlighting system capable of displaying 16.8 million colors.
Other unique features include a dial on the bottom of the mouse that allows you to adjust scroll wheel resistance and a removable DPI button that gives you the ability to temporarily change sensitivity when you hold it down.
The Razer Basilisk is available now on the company website for $70.
|Razer Basilisk
|Sensor Type
|Optical
|DPI
|16,000
|Tracking Speed
|450 IPS
|Tracking Acceleration
|50g
|Buttons
|8 Programmable
|Main Key Switches
|Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches
|Lighting Effects
|Razer Chroma RGB
|Interface
|USB 2.0
|Weight
|107g (without cable)
|Price
|$70
And I hate that auto-playing laptop ad with a passion! At least make it click-to-play. Purty please! :)
Not that you asked, but I moved from an MX518 (same body as G400s) to a G502 and I love it. It's got subtle but classy RGB and goes on sale for as low as $30 if you keep your eyes peeled. I recommend checking it out!
As poochiepiano said, I also recommend checking out the g502.
I know... My DA Elite only has seven. I need the Spinal Tap Edition with 11 buttons.