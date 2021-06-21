Razer Blade 15 Drops Below $1,000 For First Time Ever on Prime Day (Update)

Razer charges a premium for its laptops, which typically offer particularly strong build quality. For the first time ever on Prime Day, the Blade 15 is dropping below $1,000, to $949.99. Earlier this morning, it was at $999.99



That price is for what Razer calls, fittingly, the Base Model, with an Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display runs at 120 Hz.

The CPU and GPU are both last-gen parts, but still recent and powerful enough that they should fill the laptop's 1080p potential. The 256GB SSD is admittedly a bit stingy, even at this price point, but the laptop does have an open M.2 slot so you can easily upgrade in the future.



We didn't get to test the Base Model, but a more powerful variant, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model, sits on our Best Gaming Laptops list, partially because of the stunning design and strong build quality, which you should still get on this version.

