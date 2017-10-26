'L.A. Noire' Heads To Current-Gen Consoles, HTC Vive (Updated)

Update, 10/26/2017, 9:18am PDT: Rockstar released a new gameplay trailer, which you can view in 4K.

Original story, 9/7/2017, 7:25am PDT:

Rockstar Games announced that it's bringing L.A. Noire to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on November 14. The Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game will include "a range of technical enhancements for greater visual fidelity and authenticity," the company said, and the Switch version has been updated with gyroscopic aiming and contextual touchscreen controls that capitalize on the console's unique design.

It's been more than six years since Rockstar's detective game debuted on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. A lot has changed since then, with perhaps the most notable shift for PC gamers being the rise of VR. The company recognized that fact by creating L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, which will let you live out your fantasy of solving crime by strapping on your HTC Vive HMD and playing through seven of the game's missions.

HTC shared more details about L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files in a blog post:

With each of the seven cases rebuilt for virtual reality, players can use real world physical motions including grabbing, inspecting and manipulating individual clues or using the detective’s notebook to make notes or draw freehand. Experience first person driving in VR with additional real-world vehicle interactions including steering, operating car doors, changing radio stations, shooting from vehicles and much more.

Studios regularly update classic—or at least old—games for modern platforms. L.A. Noire's re-release differs in its scope. Pretty much the only thing all of these devices have in common is the fact that you can play games on them. The control schemes, processing power, and central premise all vary from the Xbox One and PS4 to the Switch and HTC Vive. Porting a 2011 game to these platforms was probably no easy feat.

Rockstar didn't say how much each version of L.A. Noire will cost, nor from where you'll be able to buy them. (It's not hard to imagine the company restricting the Xbox One and PS4 versions to a digital release instead of making physical copies.) We'll find out soon enough, however, thanks to that November 14 release date. Just remember to pop in for Thanksgiving while you take a break from prowling Los Angeles.

You can learn more about L.A. Noire on its website.