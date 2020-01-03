Samsung Introduces 1000R Curvature With 2020 Gaming Monitor Trio

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch 1000R monitor. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With the CES tech show kicking off in Las Vegas next week, Samsung has decided to jump the gun and unveil today three new gaming monitors that are so curvy they'll make Pac-Mac jealous.

Each feature a 1000R curvature, and Samsung claimed these are the first "high-performance" 1000R monitors. The vendor believes such displays have "a curve optimizing the human eye's natural field of view," which it also pegs as having a 1000R curve.

Leading the Pack: A 49-Inch, 240Hz Ultrawide

Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch 1000R monitor. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Samsung likes showing off what it can do, which is why the star of the show here is the Odyssey G9: a huge, 49-inch ultrawide display with an impressive 5120 x 1440 resolution. Samsung used a VA panel with an incredibly tight 1000R curvature for a super-immersive experience.

There is also HDR support with a peak brightness of 1.000 nits thanks to the use of backlighting with local dimming in Samsung's Quantum Dot tech.

(Image credit: Samsung)

However, it wouldn't be complete as a gaming monitor without a high refresh rate. This display has a 1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate. That's also where things get a little confusing though, as neither the DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.0 standards have the bandwidth required for pushing 7.4 million pixels at 240Hz. Given that Samsung specified that its new displays will have DisplayPort 1.4 along with G-Sync and Adaptive-Sync compatibility, we're curious how the 240Hz refresh rate will come to life without making any compromises. Our best guess is that HDMI 2.1 will solve the problem; however, there are no graphics cards yet that support the standard.

Samsung G7: QHD for the Masses

(Image credit: Samsung)

The G7 series Samsung is introducing features a similar design, but comes at a more modest resolution of 2560 x 1440. They'll be available in two sizes -- 27-inch and 32-inch -- and are both VESA DisplayHDR 600-certified on their QLED VA panels.

The three displays will be available at the start of Q2 2020. Hopefully, we'll learn more about the Odyssey G9 and G7, such as price info, when we head to CES next week.

Samsung Odyssey Monitor Specs