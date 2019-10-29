Trending

Samsung Announces Two Project Athena Laptops With QLED Screens, Intel Lakefield-based Device

By

QLED comes to Samsung laptops, as do new Intel technologies.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung announced three new laptops today at its developer conference: a pair of Project Athena-verfied notebooks, the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion, as well as a Lakefield-based machine, the Galaxy Book S.

The Galaxy Book Flex uses a 10th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Plus (Ice Lake) and is a 2-in-1 with an S-Pen stylus built in. The Galaxy Book Ion uses Comet Lake and is a clamshell made of magnesium. Both laptops have the first QLED displays in laptops, and both will be available in December. Neither machine’s price was immediately released.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The company has also announced plans for the Galaxy Book S, which it says it believes will be the first device on the market with Intel’s Lakefield processor, which uses Foveros 3D stacking and one large compute core and four smaller Tremont-based cores. We don’t know too much about this device, but it will feature LTE from Intel.

*Correction: This article previously stated that Lakefield uses four small Atom cores along with a large compute core. It uses Tremont cores. This has been corrected. 

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JayNor 30 October 2019 00:58
    Looks like Intel is getting their foot in the door again with 2 in 1s with this low power chip.
    Intel selling an LTE modem to Samsung is a bit of a surprise. Did they send in Giuliani to negotiate this?
    Reply
  • genz 30 October 2019 05:23
    @JayNor It's probably more of a Samsung win than an Intel one. Knowing Sammy, they will make a LTE chip that combines the best of both their and Intel's, and knowing Sammy, Intel will have a hard time proving it because it's silicon rather than product design.
    Reply