Here Are All the Project Athena Laptops We Know About

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel announced Project Athena at CES 2019 in an effort to push ultrabooks towards higher performance, longer battery life, the best of connectivity and quick wake from sleep. At IFA here in Berlin, Intel's OEM partners have pushed forward the first wave of those laptops with a list that spans 8th and 10th Generation Intel Core processors, business notebooks and consumer laptops from three different brands.

They include:

These are all scheduled to come out this year. Several of them were announced previously, like the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, which was the first machine to go on sale with Ice Lake.