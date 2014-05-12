SilverStone Mini-ITX Milo ML07 Can Fit Dual-Slot Cards

The SilverStone Raven RVZ01 Mini-ITX enclosure has already been on the market for a while, but it hasn't appealed to everyone's tastes. Many of us like the enclosure's interior design but are not particularly charmed by the aggressive styling; some of us want a more subtle appearance. Now, SilverStone has released its Milo ML07 enclosure, which is pretty much the same as the Raven RVZ01 enclosure but with a very different exterior appearance.

The case still fits Mini-ITX motherboards along with dual-slot graphics cards up to 330 mm in length. There is room for a single slim slot-loading optical drive as well as a single 3.5" drive and three 2.5" drives. Cooling can be accomplished with three 120 mm fans, though depending on what you mount inside, there might or might not be room for some of these. The internal hardware can be powered with only an SFX format PSU, as ATX size PSUs won't fit. To house all this, the case measures 382 x 350 x 105 mm. It can also be oriented both horizontally and vertically, depending on nothing more than your preference.

Front I/O connectivity is handled by the standard set of HD audio jacks along with two USB 3.0 ports.

The case should be rolling out to shelves soon.