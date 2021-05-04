TeamGroup Launches Chia Farming 12,000 TBW SSD

TeamGroup has announced the T-Create Expert PCIe 3.0 SSD that's oriented towards both content creator and Chia farmers. The SSD delivers the industry's first 12-year limited warranty.

Available in 1TB and 2TB flavors, the T-Create Expert PCIe SSD boasts endurance ratings of 6,000 TBW and 12,000 TBW, respectively. It's performance, however, is limited to PCIe 3.0 x4 speeds. TeamGroup didn't divulge the model of the SSD controller and NAND that are utilized inside the SSD though.

Regardless of the capacity, the T-Create Expert PCIe SSD offer sequential read and write speeds up to 3,400 MBps and 3,000 MBps, respectively. The drive's random performance is rated for 180,000 IOPS reads and 140,000 IOPS writes. The T-Create Expert PCIe SSD's Chia farming performance is so far unproven. For reference, a single Chia plot can take up to 12 hours to complete, depending on the drive.

The T-Create Expert PCIe SSD's greatest asset is obviously its durability because performance-wise, there are way faster drives on the market. Typically, a Chia plot requires between 1.6TB to 1.8TB writes. In theory, the 1TB and 2TB models can create up to 3,333 plots and 6,666 plots, respectively, before hitting their write limits.

The last time we checked, each Chia plot was selling for $3.5. Therefore, the 1TB drive can generate up to $11,665.5 in profits and the 2TB up to $23,331. TeamGroup didn't reveal the pricing for the T-Create Expert PCIe SSD though so we can't factor in the cost yet.