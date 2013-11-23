Trending

Nvidia Outs its Beefy Tesla K40 Accelerator Card

By

Nvidia has released its Tesla K40 accelerator card, and the least to say about it is that... it's powerful!

Nvidia has launched a new Tesla accelerator card that is by far the most powerful it has made to date. It features the same GPU as the K20X predecessor; however, it is notably faster. It's known as the Tesla K40.

The GK110 aboard the card is now fully enabled, featuring all the 2880 CUDA cores, compared to the 2688 cores on the K20X. Regardless, the other improvements on the board, including the raised clock speed as well as doubling the memory capacity to 12 GB have given the card up to 40 percent more power. The card now pushes up to 4.29 single precision TFLOPS and 1.43 double precision TFLOPS. Despite this, power consumption remains at 'just' 235 watts.

Tagging along with the release is Nvidia's announcement that it has developed a partnership with IBM, which aims to deliver GPU enhanced computing to data centers.

The manufacturers that will be producing the card include Appro, ASUS, Bull, Cray, Dell, Eurotech, HP, IBM, Inspur, SGI, Sugon, Supermicro and Tyan.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • The Greater Good 23 November 2013 08:02
    Will this work with BOINC?
    Reply
  • southernshark 23 November 2013 08:30
    IBM making Nvidia cards? That's more interesting than anything else.
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 23 November 2013 09:20
    But...can it run Crysis? (runs for cover)

    Can't wait for the benchmark comparisons on this!! Can't wait for a game that gives this card a run for its money...oh wait...next-gen consoles have been released, and they're inferior...guess it won't happen ;(
    Reply
  • apache_lives 23 November 2013 09:34
    ^^^^ yeah because its by Nvidia and has a cool name "tesla" must be good for gaming

    how wrong could you be...
    Reply
  • Flying-Q 23 November 2013 09:55
    @ joshskorn - this is an accelerator card. It does not have any graphics outputs. The backplate is just a vent grille, just like the K20 and K20X. It is a GPGPU. It is designed for the acceleration of SIMD and related parallel processing.
    Reply
  • Flying-Q 23 November 2013 12:34
    @ joshskorn - this is an accelerator card. It does not have any graphics outputs. The backplate is just a vent grille, just like the K20 and K20X. It is a GPGPU. It is designed for the acceleration of SIMD and related parallel processing.
    Reply
  • renz496 23 November 2013 12:57
    12011977 said:
    IBM making Nvidia cards? That's more interesting than anything else.

    lol how did you conclude that? it is more likely IBM adopting nvidia Tesla for their system. Nvidia was a member of OpenPOWER Consortium that IBM announced last August

    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenPOWER_Consortium
    Reply
  • seshysama 23 November 2013 19:22
    @ renz496 - probably because it says in the article that IBM will be a "manufacturer" of the card...
    Reply
  • The_Trutherizer 24 November 2013 21:24
    Yeye. Only $2000.
    Reply
  • ko888 24 November 2013 21:52
    Nowhere in the source article does it say that IBM will be making/producing the card. It's just an available offering from those NVIDIA resellers.
    Reply