'The Last Guardian' Arrives October 25

The Last Guardian was back again at E3 with a new trailer. More importantly, we now have a release date: October 25.
The game was initially revealed in 2009 at E3, and it’s been in a state of limbo over the last few years. However, the game resurfaced again last year at E3 with a 2016 release date.
After so many years of patience, fans will have to wait just a mere four months--that is, if there aren't any significant issues with the build (knock on wood).
|Name
|The Last Guardian
|Type
|Action/Adventure
|Developer
|Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio
|Publisher
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Platforms
|PlayStation 4
|Release Date
|October 25, 2016
