Thermaltake's $1300 Gaming Chair: Not Just for Gamers

The eye-catching chair designed in collaboration with Studio F.A. Porsche is for artist, musicians, and basketball players, too!

Thermaltake Argent E700
Thermaltake's premium gaming chair — designed in collaboration with Studio F.A. Porsche — is not just for gamers, according to their new marketing materials. Alongside a series of colorful, artistic shots featuring the Thermaltake Argent E700, the company announced its commitment to discovering and supporting rising stars in the fields of art, music, and sport, with the tagline "bearing witness to a new dawn."  It's an interesting marketing direction for a gaming chair, but the Argent E700 doesn't look like most gaming chairs

To highlight the appeal of the Argent E700 — from both a design standpoint and a creator standpoint — Thermaltake has decided to co-opt the talents of a moody contemporary artist, a multidisciplinary indigenous folk musician, and a basketball player. These disparate stars represent the "master craftsmanship, cross-disciplinary creation, and stable spiritual power," of Thermaltake's products, according to the company.

Back in the gaming world, we can side-step this marketing hype and look at the product page for the Argent E700. The Thermaltake Argent E700 is a premium-priced gaming chair made of leather, aluminum, and metal, featuring a glossy finish in six colors. The chair has "race car side handles" and an adjustable seat back that can be locked at four different angles. 

NameArgent E700
TypeErgonomic Real (Black) Leather
FoamHigh Density Molded Foam, 143.3lbs/ft³
FrameAluminum and Metal
SupportGas Lift Class 4
Castors 3-inch PU
AdjustmentsChair back angle 107° / 113° / 119° / 126°, Headrest height adjust, 4D Armrests with
Human size/weightBetween 5'6" - 6'2" (170cm - 190cm) and up to 331Ibs (150kg)

The Argent E700 is a bucket seat-style chair clad in perforated black leather with red contrast stitching, while the rear shell comes in glacier white, space gray, storm black, ocean blue, racing green, saddle brown, sanga yellow, flaming orange, and turquoise. That's definitely a wide range of options — from subtle and professional to "making sure nobody misses your Studio F.A. Porsche-designed chair."

We have yet to get the Thermaltake Argent E700 in for testing, but we took Thermaltake's X Fit gaming chair for a spin last September. Our reviewer loved the X Fit's craftsmanship and adjustability, but not its overly hard and narrow seat. We don't have specs for the Argent E700's seat size, but the "high density" foam seems like it may be the same in both models. The Thermaltake Argent E700 is available now and is listed at various retailers for $1299.

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.
  • RichardtST
    Honestly, I do not understand these high-end gaming chairs. They are all quite literally made for intense pain. The best chairs, and I have been through quite a few, have a floating adjustable tension back, along with a base that tits slightly when the back tilts. This small amount of motion in the back of the seat is just enough to create blood flow to the vertebrae and avoid pain due to circulation cutoff. It's not an issues if you are under 30, but any older than that and the back pain will start to kick in after a few months and you'll wonder wtf is going and and what is causing the problem. Hint: It is the gaming chair with the adjustable-but-fixed-position back. Give me a spring-loaded back and a big fat soft cushion for my skinny little butt... or get lost.
  • Peter_Bollwerk
    If you're going to spend that much money, you're FAR better off buying something like a Herman Miller chair.
  • thisisaname
    All that money and the arm rests just look small and uncomfortable.
