How They Test the ThinkPad Hinge 30,000 Times

Laptop use hinges on durability.

ThinkPads have a reputation of being the tough, durable laptops that are all business. Forget fancy or stylish, the ThinkPad lineage is all about being reliable and dependable.

Anyone who has had a loose hinge on his or her laptop can attest to the fact that it makes it very hard to use the computer. Lenovo demonstrated at the Venetian in Las Vegas how it tests the durability of its ThinkPad hinge. The hinge is designed to endure at least 30,000 opens and closures throughout its lifetime. Assuming that you own a laptop for five years, that's over 16 lifts of the laptop screen hinge per day.

It's a simple, piece of mechanical engineering, but a vital part to the computer.

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • seboj 11 January 2011 03:00
    It's kinda reassuring knowing that at least some notebook manufacturers put their products through extreme repetitive motion tests like that.
  • scook9 11 January 2011 03:05
    Agreed, now if we could just get Dell engineers to actually use the M17x before selling it to beta testers, I mean customers
  • aracheb 11 January 2011 03:11
    I always love IBM product..
  • KBentley57 11 January 2011 03:42
    I can verify this. I've got a thinkpad from 2001 that still works fine with all original hardware (though I've replaced XP with ubuntu.)

    The hinges on this thing are huge. It appears to be quarter inch hardened steel, and that is only the part you can see.
  • headscratcher 11 January 2011 03:46
    arachebI always love IBM product..Go try Lotus Notes
  • blackwidow_rsa 11 January 2011 03:54
    the hinge lasts way longer than that... Hardware gave out 1st (thanks to idiot users)
  • danimal_the_animal 11 January 2011 04:10
    LOL

    what about the g530 model....yeah the hinges last forever but the screws that hold the hinges back off over time ( a few months ) and then they pivot from within the chassis causing the video cable to go bad!!!!

    we have over 400 of these on our campus!!!

    at least they learned from their mistakes on the next model update....
  • 11 January 2011 04:35
    The G530s are not that great, but they also are not the same tier of laptop the Thinkpad is in. The G530 is consumer grade garbage similar to an Acer Aspire, HP Pavilion, or Dell Inspiron. However the Thinkpads are a more rugged laptop designed for people who are harder on them. In return they are more expensive. In the end, you get what you pay for.
  • ProDigit10 11 January 2011 04:37
    I thought they would open/close the lid at a rate of 100 flips per second or so...
  • jinxlab 11 January 2011 04:54
    Is that guy holding a wine glass?? Thats reassuring!
