Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme Now Packs Up to an RTX 3080

Lenovo is updating its ThinkPad lineup in conjunction with Mobile World Congress, including changes to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, as well as adding AMD to the ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga.

All of the laptops are scheduled to launch in August, with the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 starting at $2,149, the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 at $799 and the ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 at $999.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 CPU Up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series vPro AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro series AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro series GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB) Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Integrated AMD Radeon graphics Display 16-inch, 16:10, 2560 x 1600 or 3840 x 2400 HDR 400, touch optional 13.3-inch, up to 1920 x 1080 touch 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS touch Storage Up to 4TB total, up to two M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSDs Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD RAM Up to 64GB DDR4-3200 Up to 16GB LPDDR4-3200 Up to 16GB LPDDR4-3200 Webcam 1080p with privacy shutter, some models include IR 720p with privacy shutter, some models include IR 720p with privacy shutter, some models include IR Networking Intel AX210 2x2 Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Intel Wi-Fi 6 2x2 AX200, Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Wi-Fi 6 2x2 AX200, Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 90 WHr 46 WHr 46 WHr Starting Price $2,149.00 $799.00 $999.00 Availability August 2021 August 2021 August 2021

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 has been reworked internally, to fit up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-H series processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB). This is enabled with a new "hybrid cooling" system that adds a vapor chamber in addition to standard heat pipes. Additionally, the laptop intakes cool air through the keyboard, while gaskets still ensure spill resistance. The mix of fans and the keyboard intake should pull in air from both the top and bottom.

Other changes include a 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio (which helps increase surface area for cooling), with options up to 4K, Dolby Vision HDR and touch. The laptop will use Intel's Wi-Fi 6E tech, but will also allow for optional 5G wireless. There's also a larger, 90 watt-hour battery, which Lenovo claims can last for 10.7 hours on the MobileMark 2018 battery life benchmark.

Lenovo has also changed the angle of the twill in the carbon fiber, for a slightly more voguish lid.

The L-series laptops are more affordable. These have already been released with Intel, but are seeing their first AMD launches with these new models. The Yoga is a 2-in-1 and happens to be Lenovo's first Windows 10 convertible with an AMD processor, while the regular L13 is a normal clamshell.