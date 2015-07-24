Tom's Hardware Community Tutorials: Upgrading To Windows 10

You probably already know that Windows 10 is coming on July 29, and you're probably planning to upgrade from whichever version of Windows you're currently using, and you may be wondering how exactly to do that.

Well, terrific news, friends: The Tom's Hardware community has you covered. The community team has been hard at work developing tutorials for you ahead of the big Windows 10 launch next week.

We have handy videos and video tutorials for you whether you're upgrading from Windows 7 or Windows 8:

And if you're planning a clean install of Windows 10, we have instructions for that, too:

Having issues with Windows 10? Tom's Hardware has a team of community staffers standing by in the forums to answer your questions 24/7. You can also share your own experiences, or jump in and help others.