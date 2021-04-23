Unconfirmed Rumors Circulate of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Launch Dates

Nvidia has reportedly set a launch date for its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as well as a launch timeframe for its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards. According to HKEPC the products are expected to be unveiled in late May and early June. But as this is just a rumor a healthy dose of scepticism is required until we get official details from Nvidia.

It is claimed that Nvidia intends to release its GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on May 25, 2021, according to an HKEPC report that cites sources with knowledge of the matter. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is rumored to launch sometime in early June. Meanwhile, it is unclear whether the new boards will be available at launch.

There is no second source to corroborate the report and since the information is strictly unofficial, it may be inaccurate. Again, take it with a grain of salt.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is rumored to be based on the company's GA102 graphics processor with 10,240 CUDA cores. The card is said to feature a 384-bit memory interface and carry 12GB of GDDR6X memory. The price of the unit is expected to be $999 or $1,099, but performance of the product will be very close to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 that carries a $1,499 price tag.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to be powered by Nvidia's GA104 GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores and a 256-bit interface that will be used for 8GB of 19Gbps GDDR6X memory. At present it is unclear how significantly the 'Titanium' RTX 3070 Ti will outperform the regular RTX 3070 model, but higher memory bandwidth will certainly provide an improvement in high resolutions. MSRP of the product is also unclear, but presumably it should land between the 3070 and 3080.

Not that any GPU launched this year will stay in stock for any reasonable amount of time.