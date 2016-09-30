Trending

Viveport Launches With Heavy Discounts For HTC Vive Games, Apps, Tools

By

HTC’s virtual reality app store for its Vive HMD, Viveport, is available now in over 30 countries around the world. The Viveport content delivery platform features timed exclusive experiences and apps, and for the first 48-hours, much of the content is almost free.

Designed to support a wide variety of virtual reality content, such as tools, apps, video, and sports content, Viveport is available for all VR content creators who wish to access the growing global VR market.

Along with the launch of the Viveport platform, HTC introduced Viveport Premieres, which are timed exclusive releases that debut on the Viveport marketplace. The first round of Viveport Premieres includes new content for Solfar Studio’s Everest VR experience and a new edition of Wevr’stheBlue marine life showcase. Several new titles made their debut with Viveport Premieres, including Google Spotlight Stories’ Pearl, Lifelique, Stonehenge VR, and The Music Room.

As part of Viveport’s launch celebration, HTC marked several Vive titles down to $1 for the first 48 hours that the store is open, including theBlue and Mars Odyssey. In addition to the sale, HTC is giving away an unknown quantity of “unlimited Viveport content” prizes. Throughout the next month, the company will release clues that will help unlock the prize. Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport, suggested following Viveport on social media and visiting the Viveport website throughout the month to find those clues. You might want to browse the Viveport community, too.

Viveport is available now from Viveport.com. The 48-hour sale ends at 11:59pm PT on October 1.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WFang 30 September 2016 14:26
    How does this viveport work with or against my steam library? I'm reluctant to spread my content into yet-another-platform as I already feel stretched out between GoG, steam and humble-bundle..?
  • Jeff Fx 30 September 2016 14:39
    I hope this isn't an attempt to lock Rift users out of games, like the Oculus store tried to lock out Vive users, until VR users made it clear that fragmenting the VR market based on lock in to a particular display device is unacceptable. I'm pretty happy with Steam's open platform.

    btw, your comment system has a bug. If the page is scrolled to where the top of the next article is visible, attempting to comment generates an invalid token message.
  • kcarbotte 30 September 2016 15:39
    18667425 said:
    How does this viveport work with or against my steam library? I'm reluctant to spread my content into yet-another-platform as I already feel stretched out between GoG, steam and humble-bundle..?

    I haven't had a chance to try it yet, so I'm really not sure.
  • Joe Black 01 October 2016 21:41
    They could have stuck to tradition and called it something like Gauge/Piston/Grate/Throttle/Hopper/Pipe/Stack or something like that.
  • Zapin 02 October 2016 06:27
    Basically they just added a storefront to the Vive desktop program that most Vive owners likely already have. Steam is still the frontend and so far it seems that this is just HTC trying to get a piece of the action. If you buy a game via Viveport (in app or via web browser) you download it using Vive desktop and you can launch it via Steam. So far I see little downside since some (very few) titles are much cheaper on Viveport right now than on Steam. I highly recommend theBlu as the $1 ish price is a very good deal.

    Can Oculus users make use of any of these titles, I cannot say. Perhaps when they get real controllers or some semblance of room scale. Currently most titles that I can recall from the Viveport store have Steam counterparts and when you search for those titles on Steam some of them show support for both the Vive and Rift, but I don't think Rift owners should buy from Viveport rather than Steam just to save a couple bucks unless they get some confirmation that it will work with their hardware.

    There is some content that seems to be on Viveport and not on Steam yet like Stonehenge VR or free content like Pearl but Steam is a much better way to browse, buy and download stuff.
