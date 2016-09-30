Viveport Launches With Heavy Discounts For HTC Vive Games, Apps, Tools

HTC’s virtual reality app store for its Vive HMD, Viveport, is available now in over 30 countries around the world. The Viveport content delivery platform features timed exclusive experiences and apps, and for the first 48-hours, much of the content is almost free.

Designed to support a wide variety of virtual reality content, such as tools, apps, video, and sports content, Viveport is available for all VR content creators who wish to access the growing global VR market.

Along with the launch of the Viveport platform, HTC introduced Viveport Premieres, which are timed exclusive releases that debut on the Viveport marketplace. The first round of Viveport Premieres includes new content for Solfar Studio’s Everest VR experience and a new edition of Wevr’stheBlue marine life showcase. Several new titles made their debut with Viveport Premieres, including Google Spotlight Stories’ Pearl, Lifelique, Stonehenge VR, and The Music Room.

As part of Viveport’s launch celebration, HTC marked several Vive titles down to $1 for the first 48 hours that the store is open, including theBlue and Mars Odyssey. In addition to the sale, HTC is giving away an unknown quantity of “unlimited Viveport content” prizes. Throughout the next month, the company will release clues that will help unlock the prize. Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport, suggested following Viveport on social media and visiting the Viveport website throughout the month to find those clues. You might want to browse the Viveport community, too.

Viveport is available now from Viveport.com. The 48-hour sale ends at 11:59pm PT on October 1.