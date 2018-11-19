The Windows 10 October 2018 Update Also Broke iCloud

(Image credit: Sharaf Maksumov / Shutterstock)

Add one more problem to the Windows 10 October 2018 Update pile. After issues with deleting data, now it seems the update also broke iCloud.

At least the Windows 10 October 2018 Update isn't compatible with Apple's cloud service right now. According to 9to5Mac, numerous people have reported problems with iCloud after updating to the latest version of Windows 10, and Microsoft has even blocked the update from rolling out to people who already have iCloud installed. (Just like it's not allowing folks with certain Trend Micro apps or AMD graphics cards to update their systems either.)

9to5Mac said that some people who already have iCloud installed on their systems have reported issues with "Photos syncing and other features." Microsoft said on its support page that the issue lies with Shared Albums, which allow iCloud users to privately send photos and videos to other people. It's not clear what the exact problem is, how it persisted even after the operating system update was delayed a month, or when it will be fixed.

People who attempt to install the latest version of iCloud (7.7.0.27) are reportedly shown an error message claiming the app "requires Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 10 (April 2018 Update) and earlier." This means that people attempting to install iCloud on a new system right after downloading the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, for example, won't be able to access the service without having to resort to a web browser.

Problems with iCloud probably aren't the end of the world for most Windows 10 users. But this is just the latest example of something with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update going wrong, and unless people are using Arm-powered laptops or raring to experience ray tracing for themselves, at this point it seems wiser not to install the update just yet. Maybe wait until the namesake year is wrong as well, just to be on the safe side.