'Destiny 2' Players Claim a Windows 10 Update Broke the Game

(Image credit: Destiny 2/Facebook)

Just when you thought Microsoft did the seemingly impossible by releasing a Windows 10 update without any hitches, people started blaming the cumulative update released on March 2 for serious performance issues in Destiny 2, among other games.

As of Monday, Redditors claimed that cumulative update KB4482887 caused lag spikes, delayed mouse input and performance drops in Destiny 2, as well as older games like Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. One commenter said their system equipped with an RTX 2080 Ti graphics card in SLI hit less than 60 frames per second after they installed this update.

The issues appear to affect both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards. Uninstalling KB4482887 was said to resolve all problems, which most likely means it caused them. It could also be driver issues, though, or something with the games. Complaints on platforms like Reddit can't really be used to gauge the severity of a problem.

Microsoft appears to have an employee who goes by "srepaka" on Reddit encouraging people to share more information about issues with gaming KB4482887. That purported employee has also been assuring people that the performance issues probably weren't caused by the Retpoline mitigation of Spectre Variant 2, which was made default in the new release.

This is just the latest in a series of problems Microsoft's had with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update. We won't rehash everything, but suffice it to say that even after the update was repeatedly delayed, it had enough problems that Microsoft didn't start rolling it out to everyone until mid-January.

Now the question is whether Destiny 2 players want to risk performance issues by installing KB4482887 or delay having the Retpoline mitigation on their systems.