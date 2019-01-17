Windows 10 October 2018 Update Starts Automatically Rolling Out in January 2019

Microsoft has a problem with marketing Windows 10 updates. It has yet to stick to a release cycle and gone through several names changs, but its biggest problem yet has been the straight-up lie in the so-called Windows 10 October 2018 Update’s name. You know, the update that just started automatically rolling out to Windows users.
Microsoft updated its Windows 10 Update History support document with this message on Jan. 16:
“We are now starting our phased rollout to users via Windows Update, initially offering the update to devices we believe will have the best update experience based on our next generation machine learning model. [… The update is also now] Fully available for advanced users who manually select ‘Check for updates’ via Windows Update.”
Calling that update the Windows 10 October 2018 Update has almost become funny at this point. We could repeat Microsoft’s continued obstacles to rolling out the update... or we could just link to the far too many articles we’ve had to write about the many problems it faced. See:
But even that last story ended with the caveat that Microsoft still wasn’t releasing the Windows 10 October 2018 Update to everyone. The company had to resolve lingering problems with the update, meaning that even though it was re-for-the-umpteenth-time-released in December, it wouldn’t even arrive in its namesake year. Now, though, we'll see how long it takes to roll out to everyone automatically. Hopefully that puts it to rest.
https://i.postimg.cc/PxKhQjbS/microsoft.png
I did not get my 1809 until I forced a "Check for Updates" a few weeks ago.
Some people actually got it back in Oct/Nov 2018, if they chose to update manually. I did on both my computers, and had no problems.
*Seriously though, do NOT manually update unless you have a major issue you KNOW the update fixes. And setup an automatic image backup using a tool like Acronis True Image... my PC stopped booting after exiting Safe Mode and even the REPAIR tool would not work.
I restored an earlier Acronis point from two days ago and got back to work.
Perhaps you have "father issues?" Get a grip. Relax. It's all going to be "OK."
Just had to deal with a machine that received the 1809 update last Friday. The absolute and only thing the owner knows that he received from the update was a need to have printing on one of his machine restored. The printer wasn't uninstalled, it migrated fine. The printer port, a standard virtual printer port for USB provided by Microsoft, was not migrated, so the printer could only be used in offline mode, and finally the custom software that his printer needs to handle print jobs also failed to migrate. Where is the value in the 1809, or any of the previous updates for this customer? For business machines, most if not all of these feature pushes are pretty useless and can be guaranteed to be as trouble free as having a mechanic take the engine in your car apart twice a year and then reassemble it. For a machine that is otherwise fine, all you're doing is increasing the chances of something unwanted happening to it.
Is part of this nonsense about breaking machines to drive future sales?