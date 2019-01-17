Windows 10 October 2018 Update Starts Automatically Rolling Out in January 2019

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft has a problem with marketing Windows 10 updates. It has yet to stick to a release cycle and gone through several names changs, but its biggest problem yet has been the straight-up lie in the so-called Windows 10 October 2018 Update’s name. You know, the update that just started automatically rolling out to Windows users.

Microsoft updated its Windows 10 Update History support document with this message on Jan. 16:

“We are now starting our phased rollout to users via Windows Update, initially offering the update to devices we believe will have the best update experience based on our next generation machine learning model. [… The update is also now] Fully available for advanced users who manually select ‘Check for updates’ via Windows Update.”

Calling that update the Windows 10 October 2018 Update has almost become funny at this point. We could repeat Microsoft’s continued obstacles to rolling out the update... or we could just link to the far too many articles we’ve had to write about the many problems it faced. See:

But even that last story ended with the caveat that Microsoft still wasn’t releasing the Windows 10 October 2018 Update to everyone. The company had to resolve lingering problems with the update, meaning that even though it was re-for-the-umpteenth-time-released in December, it wouldn’t even arrive in its namesake year. Now, though, we'll see how long it takes to roll out to everyone automatically. Hopefully that puts it to rest.