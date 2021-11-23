Windows 11 Update Makes BSOD Blue Again and Fixes Major File Explorer Bugs

Microsoft has released KB5007262, a new cumulative update today for Windows 11 that includes a large number of bug fixes. Among these are updates to address problems with File Explorer not working, and it turns the blue screen of death (BSOD) back to blue instead of black. There's also support for more emojis in the Windows emoji menu with the introduction of Emoji 13.1. Microsoft has also updated its Windows 10 VM development kit to Windows 11, which includes a suite of features for building and testing apps in Windows 11 for developers.



The file explorer fixes in particular are quite extensive. KB5007262 fixes issues that prevent File Explorer from displaying itself, and another that causes File Explorer to stop working after you close the app. There's another fix that patches issues with context menus. Finally, there's a fix for NFS if you rename a file from an NFS share through File Explorer (but not the command line).



Performance optimizations and fixes have also been applied to the taskbar including fixes for icon flickering when hovering over taskbar icons and performance improvements for icon animations.



Emoji's have been updated to version 13.1 and include an update from the Segoe UI Emoji font to the new Windows 11 inspired Fluent 2D emoji style. 13.1 also includes an updated emoji dictionary, which adds the ability to search for emojis in all supported languages.

These are just some of the bug fixes and updates that come with KB5007262. For a full rundown of all the updates, check out Microsoft's official post. It is currently available as an optional update for all Windows 11 users now.

Windows 11 VM Development Environment

A few days ago, Microsoft also updated its Windows 10 development environment to Windows 11, according to The Register. This kit comes in a virtual machine environment that can work on VMWare, Hyper-V, VirtualBox, and Parallels.

The new development environment comes with a fresh evaluation copy of Windows 11 Enterprise and the Windows 10 SDK featuring version 2004. The environment also comes with Visual Studio 2019 preinstalled with UWP, .NET desktop, and Azure workflows enabled.

This is an evaluation environment designed to give developers a quick and easy way to build and test Windows 11 applications. As such, it has a relatively limited lifespan. The development environment will expire on January 9th, 2022.