Microsoft Shows First Look at Windows 8 Interface

Microsoft demonstrated at the D9 Conference the next generation of Windows that we've been referring to as “Windows 8,” for the first time. Interestingly, Microsoft is calling the next OS release as Windows 8 too, but that's just a code name for now.

The change in interface is pretty substantial for a desktop OS, so there could be a chance that Microsoft will want to call it something that's just "one more" than Windows 7. Microsoft said that this new release is a "reimagining of Windows, from the chip to the interface."

Windows 8 is meant to scale from touch-only small screens through to large screens, with or without a keyboard and mouse.

Microsoft has released a video showing its new touch interface that is clearly inspired by tablet and smartphone operating systems.

In the video below, Microsoft demonstrates the following new Windows 8 features:

• Fast launching of apps from a tile-based Start screen, which replaces the Windows Start menu with a customizable, scalable full-screen view of apps. • Live tiles with notifications, showing always up-to-date information from your apps. • Fluid, natural switching between running apps. • Convenient ability to snap and resize an app to the side of the screen, so you can really multitask using the capabilities of Windows. • Web-connected and Web-powered apps built using HTML5 and JavaScript that have access to the full power of the PC. • Fully touch-optimized browsing, with all the power of hardware-accelerated Internet Explorer 10.

Microsoft said that it will have more Windows 8 to show off at its BUILD developer event during Sept. 13 - 16 in Anaheim, Calif.