Xbox Series X: 12 Teraflops of GPU Performance Confirmed, More Details Revealed

Microsoft has confirmed some of the Xbox Series X specs, including 12 teraflops of GPU performance. Xbox head Phil Spencer published a blog post listing information about a custom-built SSD, support for gaming at 120 frames per second (fps) and HDMI 2.1.

It was previously announced that the new Xbox will use AMD's Zen 2 processor technology and RDNA graphics, but now we're getting that 12 TFLOPS number direct from Microsoft itself. That's double an Xbox One X.

Additionally, it will support hardware-accelerated DirectX ray tracing and variable rate shading (Sony previously announced ray tracing for the PS5).

Microsoft also touted a custom built, "next-generation SSD," as well as a quick resume feature to switch between multiple games in "suspended" states.

The company claimed backwards compatibility for "four generations of gaming," including to the original Xbox. It also boasted of "Smart Delivery," which makes sure you get a version of the game specifically for the Xbox you're playing it on. Microsoft is suggesting you'll only need to buy each game once, should you want to buy a game on Xbox One and later on the Series X.

It's possible we'll learn more about the Xbox Series X at the GDC and E3 conferences in March and June, respectively, but what we do know is that the system will launch in time for the holidays later this year.