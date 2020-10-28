Microsoft Giving Away Full-sized Xbox Series X Fridge

Microsoft employees spend their time on the same internet as we do, and they know its memes. They’ve seen all our jokes about the Xbox Series X looking like a fridge, and they’ve acknowledged them before . But now they’re upping the meme game themselves by fully leaning into their console’s reputation and making an actual, functioning, full-sized refrigerator that looks like an Xbox Series X. And if you’re lucky enough, you can take it home.



The one.The only.Xbox Series X Fridge giveaway. Follow and retweet with #XSXFridgeSweeps for a chance to win the Xbox Series X Fridge.Ends 11/04/20. Rules: https://t.co/4P5hCSBPcy pic.twitter.com/MAt7xcTTQ4October 28, 2020

The Xbox Series X fridge is a functioning, full-size refrigerator that I really wish Microsoft would start selling as a regular product. From the outside, it looks almost exactly like a real Xbox Series X, just much larger. And that includes a light-up Xbox logo on the front and plenty of (cosmetic only) giant I/O in the back. The catch is that there's just one winner, though some influencers and Snoop Dogg also got their hands on them.



To enter the contest, simply follow the official Xbox Twitter account and retweet the contest’s announcement tweet (embedded above) with the hashtag #XSXFridgeSweeps. If you win, Microsoft will send you the fridge, which is estimated at a $499 value.