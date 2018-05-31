Zotac Teases New PCs For Computex 2018

Zotac announced a plethora of new PC products, including new Zbox and Magnus mini PCs, two Mek-branded desktops, and a redesigned VR Go backpack PC, ahead of Computex 2018.

Mini PCs

Zotac didn’t provide much by the way of specifications, pricing, or availability, but it did disclose several key features of each of its new products. The Zbox CI660 Nano sports an all-new passive cooled design with for unspecified 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors with up to a 25W TDP. A new Magnus Gaming mini PC is also inbound, featuring an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor and Killer Doubleshot (Wireless AC 1550 and E2500 GbE) networking.

Making Mek A Family

Two new Mek-branded desktop PCs are also inbound, joining the Zotac Mek1 to complete the lineup with various form factors and performance levels. The Mek Mini is set to be the smallest available PC in the series and will feature an unspecified 8th gen Intel processor, GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, Killer networking, and a 32GB Optane memory module. The Mek Ultra will be the most powerful and fastest desktop in the lineup, with 8th gen "top-tier hardware," which we can reasonably presume means an 8th gen Core i7 processor and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. Zotac also said the new Mek products feature “next-gen” Spectre ARGB (Alpha Red Green Blue) lighting effects.

VR Go 2.0 Is Go

Zotac is doubling down on its wireless backpack gaming PC known as the VR Go with an updated model. Version 2.0 features an all-new design with a smaller and lighter chassis, ARGB lighting, and an 8th generation Core i7 processor.

Full specifications and pricing for the new Zotac products are currently unknown, but we’ll be getting the full details direct from the company next week at Computex 2018.