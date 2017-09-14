Zotac Stuffs Desktop Graphics Cards In Its Mini-PCs

Zotac has finally taken the wraps off its first mini-PC series built using full-size desktop graphics cards. Originally announced at CES and then showcased at Computex 2017, Zotac’s Magnus EK and ER series mini-PCs are finally here.
The Zotac Magnus EK series mini-PCs feature a quad-core 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor running at 2.5GHz (up to 3.5GHz). Depending on the model, these PCs come equipped with either a Zotac-branded GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics card or a more robust GeForce GTX 1070 8GB version.
The Zotac Magnus ER series are equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 quad-core processor operating at 3.2GHz (up to 3.4GHz). The Magnus ER series also features the choice of a GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or GTX 1070 8GB graphics card.
Other shared features include DDR4 2,400MHz memory support (up to 32GB), an M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 SATA III slot, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, HDMI, Mini DisplayPorts, DVI-D, gigabit wired Ethernet, eight channel digital audio, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, SD card reader, and four USB 3.0 ports.
The standard Magnus mini-PCs are a barebones solution that allows end users to pick and choose memory and storage options that suit their needs. The Magnus Plus version is a complete Windows powered mini-PC with DDR4-2,400 memory and hard drive pre-installed from the factory. All Magnus series mini PCs measure just 225 x 203 x 128mm (LxWxH). Weight varies by component selection.
Pricing and availability were not available at press time. We've reached out to the company for more information.
|Model
|EK51060
|EK51070
|ER51060
|ER51070
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-7300HQ
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400
|Memory
|DDR4 2400MHz Memory (up to 32GB)
|Graphics
|GTX 1060 3GB
|GTX 1070 8GB
|GTX 1060 3GB
|GTX 1070 8GB
|Storage
|2x M.2 SATA SSD Slot1x SATA 6Gbps HDD/SSD Slot
|I/O
|DisplayPort 1.2HDMI 2.01 x USB 3.1 Type-C (front) 4 x USB 3.0 (back)LAN 10/100/1000 MbpsAntenna802.11acSD card reader Stereo output, Microphone
|Dimensions
|225 x 203 x 128mm (L x W x H)