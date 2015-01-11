In Pictures: 40 Dirty PC Environments

We Build A CPC (Cardboard PC), Part 2

The PSU is getting its very own cardboard bracket. Bet that'll hold up in shipping!

We Build A CPC (Cardboard PC), Part 3

This case’s main selling point is the sophisticated tool-less design.

We Build A CPC (Cardboard PC), Part 4

Turning this PC on is easy. And who needs EMI shielding anyway?

A Man’s Best Friend

The saying that someone’s PC is his best friend sometimes seems to be misunderstood.

Weaving A Web

Someone doesn't quite understand how compartmentalization works.

Lots Of Lint

It's time to knit some socks for winter!

A Kingdom Of Germs

This PC might be the opposite of clean, but it’s still running!

The Blob

This is the sequel to Hollywood’s classic horror movie. And is that an Nvidia chipset we see?

Perfect Animation

Today’s computer-generated graphics never cease to amaze! For instance, you can see AMD’s TressFX at work, animating millions of lint fibe...oh, wait.

Coating

Selectively applying sound dampening to the front of the case can result in a remarkable decrease in noise.