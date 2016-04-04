The HTC Vive VR Launch Titles

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes And Hand Grenades

What a title. As it suggests, you'll be able to play with all three items, as well as grow an arsenal of weapons. At the moment, most of the content seems to center around you testing various weapons on the firing range. However, you'll soon be able to virtually grill hot dogs and play other mini-games such as lawn darts and horseshoes.

During its Early Access period, the developers will continue to add more content to experience, so you'll have more than enough toys to play with at the range. The final version of Hot Dogs, Horseshoes And Hand Grenades is expected to arrive this summer.

Orientation support: Room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: 2 x 1.5mController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

Hover Junkers

Living in a dystopian future is tough, and as a scavenger, your job is to collect scraps all over the planet while defending yourself against potential enemies. Your flying ship serves as your getaway vehicle as well as suitable cover against gunfire. You can crouch behind its scrap-made shell while you reload your gun or wait out a heavy barrage of gunfire before coming out to kill your enemies.

Hover Junkers will also be one of the few games that allows for cooperative gameplay with another Vive HMD, so you and a friend can play online together.

Orientation support: Standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player, co-op multiplayer

Irrational Exuberance: Prologue

If you want a calmer VR experience, then you might want to try Irrational Exuberance: Prologue. You will fly (so to speak) in outer space, explore familiar planets and even see some interesting phenomena. Developer Buffalo Vision's goal is to completely detach you from the real world so that you can get lost in its virtual galaxy.

Orientation support: Room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: 2 x 2mController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

Job Simulator

Job Simulator stands out as a unique game for virtual reality due to its humor and interactive environment. Your "jobs" range from a cook at a restaurant to a cashier at a convenience store, and you have to follow the orders of various robots. I, for one, am glad and willing to work with our new robot overlords.

Earlier this year at CES, we also had the chance to talk to Owlchemy Labs, the development team behind the popular game. Job Simulator is one of the few titles that is coming to all three major VR HMDs (Vive, Rift and PSVR).

Orientation support: Room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: 2 x 1.5mController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

La Peri

All the world's a stage, and in VR, you can actually go on the theater stage and take part in a story-based ballet. In La Peri you play the role of Iskender, a prince looking for the so-called "Flower of Immortality." However, it's guarded by a spirit called La Peri, which can transform into different beings. Its final form is a female dancer.

The game will be in Early Access for two months. During that time, the developers will add more interactions, animations and an improved tutorial system. They will also continue to improve the overall visual quality to complement the game's narrative elements.

Orientation support: Standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

Light Repair Team #4

Similar to Carpe Lucem: Seize the Light, Light Repair Team #4 also features the use of light beams to solve various puzzles. As a "light-pipe repair" team member, your job is to restore power to the city of New Corona by reflecting differently-colored beams of light to their correct nodes. You'll have an assortment of mirrors, prisms and lenses to manipulate each beam's path.

Orientation support: Room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: 2 x 2mController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player

Marble Mountain

Instead of moving around in first-person view, you'll be controlling a small marble that's taking the dangerous journey to Marble Mountain in search of valuable treasure. Along the way, your marble will roll through forests, wastelands, graveyards and pits of lava. You'll also need to solve various environmental puzzles and avoid deadly traps on your way to the mountain.

Orientation support: SeatedRoom-scale requirements: Not applicableController support: Gamepad, keyboard and mouseGameplay viewpoint: Third-personGame modes: Single-player

Modbox

With the many tools available to you in Modbox, you can create almost anything that you want in your virtual playroom. The game's trailer had a small basketball hoop, a mini-golf course, a shooting range, a boxing training area and a small Rube Goldberg machine, just to name a few.

For now, you can enter the world by yourself, but the final version (which launches sometime in late 2016) will include multiplayer support so you can collaborate on designs and play games with your friends in VR.

Orientation support: Standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player, multiplayer

Pierhead Arcade

Mechabit Ltd.'s Pierhead Arcade puts a variety of arcade games in your virtual space. These range from the ever-popular skee ball to the more mundane claw game (good luck trying to get a virtual stuffed animal).

The team plans to have the full game out of Early Access by the end of April. Half of the planned arcade games are playable, and the developers will also add LAN-based multiplayer so you can compete with your friends.

Orientation support: Standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player, multiplayer

Proton Pulse

Proton Pulse is intense in that each level is full of flashing lights in addition to a wide range of colors on the walls. It's a VR twist on the old brick-breaking game. You use your hands to deflect the ball into the area in front of you in order to destroy the bricks. The game features over 50 levels and even a few boss battles.

Orientation support: Seated, standing and room-scaleRoom-scale requirements: Not specifiedController support: Vive motion controllersGameplay viewpoint: First-personGame modes: Single-player