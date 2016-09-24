Fall 2016 PC Games Preview

Civilization VI (October 21)

Aside from a new look, there are also major changes in store in this installment of the popular turn-based strategy game. You can have cities specialize in a specific type of production, and even split it into multiple districts in order to make it even more effective. Special boosts were added to technology research, and Wonders need to be constructed in specific areas. All of these additions will force you to think even harder about where to place your cities and send your armies, but you’ll still have that feeling of wanting to play for just one more turn.

Minimum Requirements:

Intel Core i3 CPU (2.5 GHz)

AMD Phenom II CPU (2.6GHz)

AMD Phenom II CPU (2.6GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTS 450

AMD Radeon HD 5570

AMD Radeon HD 5570 4GB

12GB

Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements:

Intel Core i5 CPU (Haswell, 2.5 GHz)

AMD FX 8350 (Vishera, 4.0GHz)

AMD FX 8350 (Vishera, 4.0GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 770

AMD Radeon HD 7970

AMD Radeon HD 7970 8GB

Farming Simulator 17 (October 25)

How many times do you think to yourself: I just need to take a break from it all and plant some crops. In this year’s Farming Simulator, you’ll have access to over 250 vehicles and equipment. New crops were added this year, specifically soy beans and sunflowers. In order to expand your farm, you’ll need to sell your crops and livestock. You can ship them to multiple locations with trucks, or you can load and drive a train to sell your goods.

Minimum Requirements:

Intel 2.0GHz CPU or equivalent AMD dual-core CPU

Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 series

AMD Radeon HD 6770

AMD Radeon HD 6770 2GB Memory

6GB Storage

Windows 7, 8, 10

Darksiders Warmastered Edition (October 25)

The game, which initially came out in 2010, is getting a facelift, thanks to THQ Nordic. This “Warmastered” version provides a better visual experience for the PC with support for 4K resolution. The developers will also add 60 fps gameplay, more texture resolutions, and improved shadows, just to name a few of the new enhancements. The development team has not provided hardware specs yet.



Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere Of Influence - Ascension (October 25)

This is Koei Tecmo’s latest take on a massive strategy game based in feudal Japan. New features include full-scale naval and siege battles, but the most notable addition to the game is the ability to play as an officer. Instead of leading an entire clan, you can now experience the evolution of an officer from a simple retainer to a major part of the clan’s court. Of course, you can only rise so high in the ranks, so there’s also a possibility that you can overthrow the clan leader and get to the top of the political food chain. Minimum and recommended specs were not provided by the developers.



Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (October 27)

Set two years after the first game, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 once again puts you in the world of the popular anime series. In addition to an improved character customization system, you can explore the game’s new city hub, which the developers say is seven times larger than the first game’s city hub. It can also fit up to 300 players at the same time if you’re playing online. New bosses are available for you to fight, or you can take part in Expert Missions which requires five players to band together and fight a strong foe. The minimum and recommended specs are not available yet.



Titanfall 2 (October 28)

Respawn Entertainment’s shooter is back for more. This time around, it's coming to the PlayStation 4 crowd as well. Along with new Titans to play with on the battlefield, there are some new additions to the pilot’s abilities, one of which is the grappling hook. With this new ability you can mimic Spider-Man as you easily climb buildings, jump across rooftops, or mount enemy Titans. Veterans of the original game will find some familiar ground in the fast-paced gameplay, and it won’t take newcomers too long to get acquainted with the studio’s interesting take on the first-person shooter genre.

Minimum Requirements (1600x900):

Intel Core i3-6300T (Skylake, 3.3GHz) or AMD equivalent

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon HD 7850

AMD Radeon HD 7850 8GB

45GB

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

DirectX 11

Keyboard and mouse, or dual analog controller

512 Kbps or faster

Recommended Requirements (1920x1080):

Intel Core i5-6600 (Skylake, 3.3GHz) or AMD equivalent

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD RX 480

AMD RX 480 16GB

Ultra Requirements (3840x2160):

Intel Core i7-6700K (Skylake, 4.0GHz) or AMD equivalent

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare (November 4)

Another year, another Call of Duty game. This time around, the team at Infinity Ward is tasked with creating the latest title in the long-running shooter series. Infinite Warfare aims to stand out from the rest by introducing space-based battles. Those who pre-ordered the game’s Legacy Edition will also receive some nostalgia in the form of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. The game's minimum and recommended specs are not available yet.

MORE: A Brief History Of Star Trek PC Games

MORE: Summer 2016 PC Game Release Preview

Another Football Manager game is in the works, and it gives you access to 2,500 clubs around the world as well as over 500,000 players and staff so that you can make the best soccer team on the planet. In addition to control over actions during the game, such as tactics and instructions for players, you’ll also have to deal with the media, player contracts, and club owners.

Minimum Requirements:

Intel Pentium 4, Intel Core CPUs

AMD Athlon CPU (2.2GHz)

AMD Athlon CPU (2.2GHz) Nvidia GeForce 8600M GT

AMD Mobility Radeon HD 2400 / Intel GMA X3100

AMD Mobility Radeon HD 2400 / Intel GMA X3100 2GB Memory

3GB Storage

Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Dishonored 2 (November 11)

The game that put Arkane Studios on the map is getting a sequel this November. In addition to a new location (Karnaca) for Dishonored 2, you get to choose who you play throughout the game. You can stick with the first game’s protagonist, Corvo Attano, or you can play as a grown Emily Kaldwin. Both characters have unique powers, and you can combine specific skills in order to get some creative kills. Arkane Studios hasn't provided minimum or recommended specs yet.



Watch Dogs 2 (November 15)

Ubisoft’s open-world hacking game started in Chicago, but the sequel will take place in the San Francisco Bay Area with Marcus Holloway as the game’s new protagonist. Armed with some new toys, such as a drone and RC car, Marcus can find multiple ways to infiltrate enemy territory. He can also hack multiple phones as a form of distraction, or remotely control any car within range. Even with new features, our initial impressions showed that this new game doesn’t stand out that much from its predecessor. Minimum and recommended hardware specs are not yet available for the game.

