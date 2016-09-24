Fall 2016 PC Games Preview

Fall 2016 PC Game Releases

It's Fall, and you know what that means: There are lots of new games set to come out between now and the start of the holiday season.

Obviously, there a few blockbuster titles that are weeks away from release, but there are some smaller, yet noteworthy games to keep an eye on as well. We've assembled 25 PC games that range from popular shooter titles to the next chapter of story-driven epics. Hopefully you'll find something on the list worth buying in the next few weeks.

Forza Horizon 3 (September 27)

Our hands-on with this game showed that Playground Games’ latest addition to its popular racing series is better than ever. This time around, you’re in charge of the annual Horizon Festival, which means that you can create your own set of races with the game’s multiple tracks. Want an off road race for Lamborghinis? Go ahead. Want to set up a sprint race with pickup trucks? Knock yourself out. With 350 vehicles available to you, Forza Horizon 3 is your ideal playground for racing.

Recommended Requirements:

Intel Core i7-3820 (3.6GHz, Sandy Bridge E)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or 1060

AMD R9 290X or RX 480

12GB Memory

55GB Storage

Windows 10 Anniversary Edition (64-bit, Version 14393.101)

DirectX 12

FIFA 17 (September 27)

Your annual dose of soccer fever is here again. At first glance, FIFA 17 seems to provide the same experience as its predecessors, albeit with minor improvements. However, the developers decided to add a Campaign-like mode to the game called “The Journey.”

In this story mode, you play the role of Alex Hunter, a highly sought prospect for teams in the Premier League. In addition to your performance on the field, you’ll also have to navigate multiple off-field aspects of your life such as interviews with the press. Depending on the actions you choose, you can become a beloved star player or the scorn of an entire fan base.

Minimum Requirements:

Intel Core i3-2100 (Haswell, 3.2GHz)

AMD Phenom II X4 965 (Deneb, 3.4GHz)

AMD Phenom II X4 965 (Deneb, 3.4GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 460

AMD Radeon R7 260

AMD Radeon R7 260 8GB Memory

50GB Storage

Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements:

Intel Core i5-3550 (Ivy Bridge, 3.3GHz)

AMD FX 8150 (Zambezi, 3.6GHz)

AMD FX 8150 (Zambezi, 3.6GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon R9 270

AMD Radeon R9 270 8GB Memory

50GB Storage

Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

DirectX 11

Clustertruck (September 27)

Talk about a twist on the platformer genre. This game puts you in intense situations as you jump from truck to truck in order to reach the finish line. However, these trucks are very close to each other so the chances of an epic crash is high, which makes your quest for that finish line more difficult. As you progress the game, each stage adds more complications, like zero gravity, a downpour of more trucks from the sky, and even a large swinging hammer on the road. Good luck. You’ll need it.

Minimum Requirements:

2GHz CPU

Dedicated recommended, integrated GPU will run at 720p

4GB Memory

300MB Storage

Windows 7

DirectX 9

Recommended Requirements:

8GB Memory

Mafia III (October 7)

It's been some time since we've seen a Mafia game (Mafia II came out in 2010), but nevertheless, the third installment is finally on its way. As Lincoln Clay, you’ll take the down the ruling families of New Bordeaux for their part in the murder of your closest friends. As the game progresses, you can capture each of the city’s 10 districts. With each new district under your control, you can assign it to one of your three lieutenants in order to increase their rank and influence within the group. You can keep their egos in check with equal distribution, or you can create conflict by giving districts to just one or two lieutenants. Just be prepared to deal with the consequences.

Minimum Requirements:

Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge, 3.3GHz)

AMD FX-8120 (Zambezi, 3.1GHz)

AMD FX-8120 (Zambezi, 3.1GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon HD 7870

AMD Radeon HD 7870 6GB

50GB

Windows 7 (64-bit)

Recommended Requirements:

Intel Core i7-3770 (Ivy Bridge, 3.4GHz)

AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0GHz)

AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or GTX 1060

AMD R9 290X

AMD R9 290X 8GB

Gears Of War 4 (October 11)

This latest installment in the series will be the first new Gears title on the Xbox One. This time around, Marcus Fenix’s son, J.D., will take on the role as the game’s main protagonist. It picks up 25 years after the events of Gears of War 3. A new threat, called The Swarm, appears, and it’s up to J.D. and his two other friends to stop the threat before it escalates to another full-scale conflict.

The game also features the return of the popular Horde Mode. Horde 3.0 introduces a new concept called The Fabricator, a mobile device that allows you to construct your defense anywhere on the map. By collecting Energy points from enemies, you can construct barricades and turrets in order to keep the enemies at bay.

Minimum Requirements:

Intel i5-3470 (Ivy Bridge, 3.2GHz)

AMD FX-6300 (Vishera, 3.5GHz)

AMD FX-6300 (Vishera, 3.5GHz) GeForce GTX 750 Ti

Radeon R7 260X

Radeon R7 260X 8GB Memory

80GB Storage

Windows 10 (Anniversary Update)

Recommended Requirements:

Intel i5-4690 (Haswell, 3.5GHz)

AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0GHz)

AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0GHz) GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060

Radeon R9 290X or Radeon RX 480

Ideal Requirements:

16GB Memory

80GB SSD Storage

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour (October 11)

If you’re looking for some nostalgia, this might be the game for you. This remastered version of the 1996 game features a new episode that contains eight levels (along with additional content), new music from the game’s original composer, and of course, additional voice recordings from Jon St. John, the voice of Duke Nukem.

Minimum Requirements:

Intel Pentium E2220 (Conroe, 2.4 GHz)

AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+ (2.6GHz)

AMD Athlon 64 X2 5000+ (2.6GHz) Nvidia GeForce 8600 GT

AMD Radeon HD 4670

AMD Radeon HD 4670 2048MB Memory

1.2GB Storage

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements:

Intel equivalent or AMD Pheom X4 9850 (2.5GHz)

Nvidia GeForce GT 610

AMD Radeon HD 6850

Moto Racer 4 (October 13)

For motorcycle fanatics, there’s Moto Racer 4, which allows you to race on asphalt or dirt tracks. As you progress through the race, there are opportunities to execute multiple tricks to add some flair while you’re in the air. You can also try out the game’s Progression Mode to get more content by completing a series of challenges. You can play with your friends with split-screen racing or up to 10 players for online gameplay.

Minimum Requirements:

Intel Core 2 Duo E6550 (Conroe, 2.33GHz)

Nvidia GeForce 8800 GTS

4GB Memory

12GB Storage

Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10

DirectX 11

Shadow Warrior 2 (October 13)

Lo Wang returns in this sequel to the Shadow Warrior reboot. In addition to his work for multiple Yakuza mobs, he has an obligation to defeat the many evil beings that arrived in his world. Flying Wild Hog introduced procedurally generated levels in the new game, which makes it feel like less of a linear experience. A large arsenal of weapons ranging from the katana to a rocket launcher is available along with some magical abilities that can aid Lo Wang in the middle of combat.

Minimum Requirements:

Intel Core i3-6300 (Skylake, 3.8 GHz)

AMD A10-5800K (Trinity, 3.8GHz)

AMD A10-5800K (Trinity, 3.8GHz) Nvidia GeForce GT 560Ti

AMD Radeon HD 6850

AMD Radeon HD 6850 8GB Memory

14GB Storage

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

Recommended Requirements:

Intel Core i5-5675C (Broadwell, 3.1 GHz)

AMD A10-7850K (Kaveri, 3.7GHz)

AMD A10-7850K (Kaveri, 3.7GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon R9 290



Crazy Machines 3 (October 18)

Just like its predecessors, the main goal in Crazy Machines 3 is to solve challenges in each level. By creating your own contraptions, you can come up with creative ways to figure out the puzzles in each stage and move on to the next challenge. These contraptions can range in size from small, moveable objects to giant Rube Goldberg machines. If the game's catalog doesn't have a suitable part for your device, you can create new parts with the in-game editor. However, you don't just use the custom parts in your puzzles. With Steam Workshop support, you can share your creations as well as grab parts from other players.

Minimum Requirements:

2.2GHz dual-core CPU

Nvidia GeForce GTX 700 series

AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

AMD Radeon HD 7000 series 4GB Memory

6GB Storage

Windows 7 or higher (64-bit)

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements:

2.8GHz quad-core CPU

Nvidia GeForce GTX 900 series

AMD Radeon HD 8000 series

AMD Radeon HD 8000 series 8GB Memory

Battlefield 1 (October 21)

After setting its past two Battlefield titles in the modern era, DICE decided to turn back the clock on its popular franchise and bring the game to World War I. As expected, the game will feature large-scale multiplayer combat where you can fly biplanes and ride on horseback during combat. The game also includes the new Behemoth units, which appear for the losing team as a way to turn the tide of combat. So far, we’ve seen two Behemoth units: a massive zeppelin with multiple gun emplacements and a heavily armored train.

Minimum Requirements:

Intel Core i5-6600K (Skylake, 3.5 GHz)

AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9GHz)

AMD FX-6350 (Vishera, 3.9GHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon HD 7850

AMD Radeon HD 7850 8GB Memory

50GB Storage

Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements: