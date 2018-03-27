Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Solytech Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection 2x NTC thermistors Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 3x Wuxi Tongfang Microelectronics TPA60R150C (600V, 20A @ 25°C, 0.15Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D08060A (600V, 8A @ 152°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 2x Rubycon (400V, 330uF, 2000h @ 105°C, MXH) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (650V, 1A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω) APFC Controller Champion CM6502S LLC Resonant Controller Monolithic Power Systems HR1001B Topology Primary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Toshiba TPHR85 04PL (SOP Advance Series, 40V, 150A @ 25°C, 0.85mΩ ) Synchronous Rectifier Monolithic Power Systems MP6923 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Ubiq QM3004D (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 8.5mΩ) PWM Controller: 1x Anpec APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: 14x Su'scon (Chinese, 105°C), 5x Elite (Chinese, 105°C) Polymers: 8x Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & UTC LM358G Fan Model AV-F14025HS (140mm, 12V, 0.50A, Sleeve Bearing) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x PFR10L45CT SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller OB5224AP

The AG-850M employs a modern platform based on an LLC resonant converter and specially-designed main transformer. The bulk caps' quality is pretty good, while the opposite is true for the secondary side. Solytech uses cheap Chinese caps not known for their reliability. In our opinion, no such capacitors belong in an 850W PSU selling for more than $100. This makes it even stranger that the AG-850M is covered by a 10-year warranty. We would like to see a higher quality fan as well.

At least the main PCB's soldering quality is a pleasant surprise, though it should be combined with better filtering caps.

The photos above show the PSU’s major parts.

The following video shows the AG-850M’s internals.



