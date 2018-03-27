Trending

Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

By

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)Solytech
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush Protection2x NTC thermistors
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs3x Wuxi Tongfang Microelectronics TPA60R150C (600V, 20A @ 25°C, 0.15Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x CREE C3D08060A (600V, 8A @ 152°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)2x Rubycon (400V, 330uF, 2000h @ 105°C, MXH)
Main Switchers2x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (650V, 1A @ 100°C, 0.125Ω)
APFC ControllerChampion CM6502S
LLC Resonant ControllerMonolithic Power Systems HR1001B
TopologyPrimary side: Half-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs4x Toshiba TPHR85 04PL (SOP Advance Series, 40V, 150A @ 25°C, 0.85mΩ )
Synchronous RectifierMonolithic Power Systems MP6923
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x Ubiq QM3004D (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 8.5mΩ) PWM Controller: 1x Anpec APW7159C
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: 14x Su'scon (Chinese, 105°C), 5x Elite (Chinese, 105°C) Polymers: 8x
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527V (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & UTC LM358G
Fan ModelAV-F14025HS (140mm, 12V, 0.50A, Sleeve Bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Rectifier1x PFR10L45CT SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerOB5224AP

The AG-850M employs a modern platform based on an LLC resonant converter and specially-designed main transformer. The bulk caps' quality is pretty good, while the opposite is true for the secondary side. Solytech uses cheap Chinese caps not known for their reliability. In our opinion, no such capacitors belong in an 850W PSU selling for more than $100. This makes it even stranger that the AG-850M is covered by a 10-year warranty. We would like to see a higher quality fan as well.

At least the main PCB's soldering quality is a pleasant surprise, though it should be combined with better filtering caps.

The photos above show the PSU’s major parts.

The following video shows the AG-850M’s internals.


3 Comments
  • logainofhades 27 March 2018 14:53
    Hopefully they will take what was criticized for this unit, and learn from it, to make an even better product down the line. Some more competition in PSU land would be nice.
  • Aris_Mp 27 March 2018 17:46
    This is part of a reviewer's job. Some companies listen, some not, unfortunately.
  • Aris_Mp 27 March 2018 19:38
    This is part of a reviewer's job. Some companies listen, some not, unfortunately.
