Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the AG-850M’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|8.2mV
|11.7mV
|13.8mV
|26.9mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|14.0mV
|14.0mV
|15.9mV
|35.4mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|17.1mV
|14.9mV
|17.7mV
|35.4mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|18.6mV
|16.5mV
|18.4mV
|38.1mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|21.5mV
|17.6mV
|20.7mV
|51.7mV
|Fail
|60% Load
|23.0mV
|19.0mV
|22.0mV
|51.2mV
|Fail
|70% Load
|25.0mV
|20.4mV
|23.7mV
|60.2mV
|Fail
|80% Load
|26.7mV
|22.4mV
|25.5mV
|68.5mV
|Fail
|90% Load
|30.7mV
|24.1mV
|26.9mV
|66.0mV
|Fail
|100% Load
|37.3mV
|28.7mV
|31.7mV
|70.1mV
|Fail
|110% Load
|38.7mV
|28.9mV
|31.8mV
|74.6mV
|Fail
|Cross-Load 1
|15.0mV
|31.4mV
|28.7mV
|41.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|37.0mV
|24.5mV
|27.8mV
|76.8mV
|Fail
The first sample we tested had a problem with its 5VSB rail, where ripple was clearly out of control. Since we had a second sample at our disposal, we tested its ripple and measured significantly better performance. The following table shows the second AG-850M sample's ripple results.
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|8.5mV
|13.2mV
|12.9mV
|5.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|16.1mV
|15.6mV
|15.4mV
|5.8mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|21.4mV
|17.0mV
|17.6mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|25.7mV
|18.3mV
|19.3mV
|7.4mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|26.6mV
|20.5mV
|21.0mV
|8.9mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|30.4mV
|22.1mV
|23.0mV
|9.9mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|36.4mV
|23.9mV
|25.7mV
|10.6mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|39.2mV
|26.7mV
|29.2mV
|11.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|43.1mV
|28.7mV
|31.0mV
|13.2mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|53.5mV
|32.7mV
|36.3mV
|17.5mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|56.6mV
|34.4mV
|37.0mV
|17.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|16.1mV
|30.0mV
|30.8mV
|12.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|50.4mV
|25.7mV
|29.1mV
|16.2mV
|Pass
The second sample fares much better in our 5VSB measurements. But that's not the case for all rails, particularly the always-critical +12V one.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). We usually set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V), but in some cases we use a smaller setting as well, if the registered ripple is very low.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
