Apexgaming AG-850M PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the AG-850M’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.2mV 11.7mV 13.8mV 26.9mV Pass 20% Load 14.0mV 14.0mV 15.9mV 35.4mV Pass 30% Load 17.1mV 14.9mV 17.7mV 35.4mV Pass 40% Load 18.6mV 16.5mV 18.4mV 38.1mV Pass 50% Load 21.5mV 17.6mV 20.7mV 51.7mV Fail 60% Load 23.0mV 19.0mV 22.0mV 51.2mV Fail 70% Load 25.0mV 20.4mV 23.7mV 60.2mV Fail 80% Load 26.7mV 22.4mV 25.5mV 68.5mV Fail 90% Load 30.7mV 24.1mV 26.9mV 66.0mV Fail 100% Load 37.3mV 28.7mV 31.7mV 70.1mV Fail 110% Load 38.7mV 28.9mV 31.8mV 74.6mV Fail Cross-Load 1 15.0mV 31.4mV 28.7mV 41.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 37.0mV 24.5mV 27.8mV 76.8mV Fail

The first sample we tested had a problem with its 5VSB rail, where ripple was clearly out of control. Since we had a second sample at our disposal, we tested its ripple and measured significantly better performance. The following table shows the second AG-850M sample's ripple results.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.5mV 13.2mV 12.9mV 5.6mV Pass 20% Load 16.1mV 15.6mV 15.4mV 5.8mV Pass 30% Load 21.4mV 17.0mV 17.6mV 6.5mV Pass 40% Load 25.7mV 18.3mV 19.3mV 7.4mV Pass 50% Load 26.6mV 20.5mV 21.0mV 8.9mV Pass 60% Load 30.4mV 22.1mV 23.0mV 9.9mV Pass 70% Load 36.4mV 23.9mV 25.7mV 10.6mV Pass 80% Load 39.2mV 26.7mV 29.2mV 11.8mV Pass 90% Load 43.1mV 28.7mV 31.0mV 13.2mV Pass 100% Load 53.5mV 32.7mV 36.3mV 17.5mV Pass 110% Load 56.6mV 34.4mV 37.0mV 17.8mV Pass Cross-Load 1 16.1mV 30.0mV 30.8mV 12.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 50.4mV 25.7mV 29.1mV 16.2mV Pass

The second sample fares much better in our 5VSB measurements. But that's not the case for all rails, particularly the always-critical +12V one.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). We usually set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V), but in some cases we use a smaller setting as well, if the registered ripple is very low.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

