Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G RGB 1250W PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency is very high; a large part of this chart registers 92%-94%. There's even a small red dot in the middle where efficiency exceeds 94%.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

We removed the top cover and applied 660W load for about 12 minutes before taking some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera, which delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The temperature inside the PSU stays low, even though we applied 53% of its maximum-rated capacity load for quite a while with the fan removed. We only noticed high temperatures on a DC-DC converter that handles one of the minor rails. The operating temperatures of the bridge rectifiers, the APFC's components, the primary switchers, and the +12V FETs stay normal. This is a highly efficient Titanium-class power supply, so thermal loads are kept low.