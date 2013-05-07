Seagate 600 Pro-Series 200 GB SSD Review: For The Enterprise

Results: Enterprise Workload Performance

Our next set of tests simulates different enterprise-oriented workloads, including database, file server, Web server, and workstation configurations.

The database workload (also categorized as transaction processing) involves purely random I/O. Its profile consists of 67% reads and 33% writes using 8 KB transfers.

The Seagate 600 Pro doesn't do particularly well compared to the SSD DC S3700 and P400m. It trails from the start and remains in third place across all queue depths.

The file server workload, which consists of 80% random reads of varying transfer sizes, reveals a much closer race. The 600 Pro fares well until we apply higher queue depths.

The Web server workload (100% read, varying transfer size) is especially friendly to the 600 Pro. Rated at 80,000+ read IOPS, Seagate's new 200 GB model quickly surpasses the SSD DC S3700 and P400m at high queue depths.

Once again, when we mix in even a small number of writes, as we do with the workstation benchmark (80% reads, 80% random), the 600 Pro falls behind. That's not to say Seagate's drive doesn't perform well. In fact, when you consider price, it actually does admirably. The SSD DC S3700 offers higher I/O performance/dollar in the Workstation and Database profiles, but by less than 10%. In the File server and Web server tests, the 600 Pro wins by a clear margin.